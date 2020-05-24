Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss pricing and features for Australia

General Motors Speciality Vehicles (GMSV) has revealed its latest addition to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pick-up line.

Called the LT Trail Boss, the new entry point into the iconic American brand looks likely to be a vehicle for those keen on taking the road less travelled.

As standard, the vehicle will come with a host of fit for purpose off-road features such as; Rancho monotube dampers, a factory fitted suspension lift kit that raises the front axle’s ride height by 25mm and the rear by 30mm, Hill Descent Control, underbody skid plates, heavy-duty air filet and blackened 18-inch alloy wheels.

Despite all this kit though, the new LT Trail Boss is now the cheapest Silverado you can buy in Australia, with an RRP of $106,990.

That makes it $7,000 cheaper than its closest model sibling, the Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium Edition.

GMSV is keen to point out that the main differences between the LTZ Premium Edition and the new Trail Boss is the latter pick-up’s off-road credentials.

“LT Trail Boss personifies what Silverado is all about. It’s big, it’s tough and it comes ingrained with brand DNA which showcases qualities of strength, power, performance and no-nonsense work-hard attributes,” Joanne Stogiannis, director of GMSV, said.

“It is purpose-built, born to perform, offering rugged dependability in off-road settings when exploring on the weekend, but is also at home in urban environments during the week.

“It will enable big thrills and big adventures - it’s a way to really enjoy and experience the road less travelled.”

Powering the pick-up is the same 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8 petrol engine found in other models in the range.

The gargantuan motor will pump out 313kW and 624Nm, sending its power to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission with a column-mounted gear selector.

Inside there’s a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, 10-way adjustable power and heated front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new pick-up will also be packing several safety features too, including front and rear park assist, lane change alert with side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert.

Order books for the new GMSV Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss are open now, with deliveries expected in Q3 of this year.

