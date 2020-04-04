Holden launches Rewinding Roads photo creative campaign

GM Australia has presented a new ‘Rewinding Roads’ creative campaign that aims to highlight the intrinsic link between Holden and Australia through an interactive photo map.

Rewinding Roads features a website that combines the street smarts of Google Maps with the photography of everyday Australians, by placing geo-tagged images on an interactive map.

Read next Holden Heritage collection embarks on nationwide tour

Users can select a location to see what Holden moment was had at that spot, with photos that match up to the current surroundings.

Holden fans can also upload their own moment-in-time snapshots to the platform and select the location where the photograph was taken.

Photos can be viewed by collections based on Holden models, or all can be viewed at once on the interactive Google map.

MORE Holden VE Commodore: The legacy

“It was always our intention to recognise the important contribution Holden has made in this country,” said Marc Ebolo, managing director of GM Australia and New Zealand.

“With the challenges we’ve all faced in 2020, this website is a simple way that Holden family and friends can come together to celebrate this iconic Australian brand.

“With Holden continuing to service vehicles and provide parts to its many customers in Australia, we wanted to make sure this didn’t feel like an ending.”

MORE The decline of Holden (and the Commodore) in numbers

Rewinding Roads is designed to feature Australian locations only, meaning New Zealand photos aren’t accepted.

The website will stay up for the rest of the year and will be promoted on Holden social media pages.