Honda to close-out S660 production with Version Z special edition

The Honda S660 kei car was never officially available in Australia, but sadly Honda is ending production of the little roadster after a final run of Modulo X Version Z final editions.

The final send-off edition is based on the regular S660 Modulo X, but wears a new Sonic Grey pearl paint colour. As an alternative, Premium Star White pearl is available. It also stocks 16-inch black alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, Bordeaux Red fabric roof and upholstery and dark-tint emblems.

No changes are mentioned for the powertrain, retaining the 658cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine which produces a cute 47kW and 104Nm. While other versions of the S660 use a continuously variable transmission, the Modulo X Version Z only comes with a six-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels.

That mightn’t sound like a lot of shove for a ‘sports car’, though the S660 only weighs 830kg – making for a spritely go-getter. Its top speed is 140km/h. That said, its 0-100km/h time of 11 seconds isn't much to write home about.

Honda announced it would discontinue the S660 line in March 2022, without giving a reason, although theories in the media suggest changing Japanese regulations would make it economically unviable.

Since it was launched six years ago, Honda has sold over 30,000 S660s.