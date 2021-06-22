Snapshot Sixth N model teased

i30 Sedan N will be the first dedicated sedan N model

Racing version of the road car was released last year

Hyundai's range of 'N' cars is set to grow with the brand's global headquarters teasing an i30 Sedan-based performance model, with further details set to be released in the coming weeks.

Launched in 2020 to replace the Elantra, the i30 Sedan is the sixth car to get Hyundai's N treatment since the i30 N was released in 2017, the most recent model coming this April with the Kona cross-over receiving a high-performance makeover.

Initially announced at the end of last year, this is the first time we have seen teaser photos of the model in Hyundai's iconic performance blue paint, showing off bigger brakes behind newly designed, 19-inch wheels, shod in 245/35 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber.

4

The Sedan N is set to get a range of finishing touches to set it apart from the rest of the range and in line with its high-performance siblings, such as; red side sills, a low-set rear spoiler and black trim in the rear bumper, as well as a dual exhaust set-up.

Vice President of Hyundai's N brand and motorsport, Till Wartenberg, said the i30 N Sedan – badged overseas as an Elantra – will highlight the sports characteristics of the model and will compliment the existing range of performance Hyundais.

"Elantra (i30 Sedan) N is a high-performance sedan which reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements,” said Mr Wartenberg.

4

"We designed it to be a race-proven sportscar with dynamic driving capabilities and style performance enthusiasts love. I can’t wait to unveil Elantra N, an outstanding addition to the N brand line-up which offers pulse-pounding performance.