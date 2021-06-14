Snapshot
- 1500 vehicles reserved in a day
- 81 per cent of buyers opted for a free home charger
- Most powerful KIA with 430kW
Kia has exhausted its allocation of EV6 First Edition models in less than 24 hours from when they went on the market, with all 1500 vehicles being reserved by the end of the day.
Priced at US$58,500 (AU$76,000), registrations for the EV6 First Edition were originally opened on June 3 though technical issues forced Kia to close down the site temporarily, reopening on June 8 when the 1500 units became reserved.
First Edition buyers were offered one of three free extras from Kia – an Apple Watch, a 1000kWh credit for a national charging network or an at-home charger, with 81 per cent of buyers choosing the home charger.
The EV6 First Edition is the top-of-the-line model of EV6 variants, featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 430kW with a 77.4kWh battery, helping propel the car from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds.
Unique parts have been added to the First Edition to set it apart from the rest of the EV6 fleet, including illuminated sills with First Edition scuff plates and a numbered plaque inside the cabin, allowing owners to know which one of the 1500 units theirs is.
Only three colour options are available for the First Edition – Urban Yellow, Steel Grey Matte (black seats only) and Glacier white with dark green seats – while the rest of the interior scores the best equipment on offer in the EV6 range, including an augmented reality head-up display, sunroof and 14-speaker Meridian audio system.
Deliveries for the EV6 First Edition are expected to roll out in the first quarter of 2022 for US customers, while Kia hasn't confirmed when the EV6 range will land Down Under, only stating production will start at the end of 2021.
