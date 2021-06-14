Snapshot 1500 vehicles reserved in a day

81 per cent of buyers opted for a free home charger

Most powerful KIA with 430kW

Kia has exhausted its allocation of EV6 First Edition models in less than 24 hours from when they went on the market, with all 1500 vehicles being reserved by the end of the day.

Priced at US$58,500 (AU$76,000), registrations for the EV6 First Edition were originally opened on June 3 though technical issues forced Kia to close down the site temporarily, reopening on June 8 when the 1500 units became reserved.

First Edition buyers were offered one of three free extras from Kia – an Apple Watch, a 1000kWh credit for a national charging network or an at-home charger, with 81 per cent of buyers choosing the home charger.

The EV6 First Edition is the top-of-the-line model of EV6 variants, featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 430kW with a 77.4kWh battery, helping propel the car from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds.