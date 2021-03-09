Just days after it was first teased, Kia has formally revealed its first dedicated EV model, the Kia EV6 – bringing with it the Korean carmaker’s new design language.

Apart from its handsome looks, the EV6’s design is notable for being the first Kia model in thirteen years not to have the Korean carmaker’s distinctive tiger-nose grille because, well, it doesn’t need one.

It’s replaced by a new "Digital Tiger Face" as part of its new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that relies on five key elements: ‘Bold for Nature’, ‘Joy for Reason’, ‘Power to Progress’, ‘Technology for Life’, and ‘Tension for Serenity’.

What do these even mean? We're glad you asked.

Bold for Nature is based on interaction with nature, informed by the details, shapes and proportions found both in the natural and human worlds.

Joy for Reason focuses on the feel and ambience of Kia’s future vehicles.

Power to Progress builds on the brand’s current design strengths.

Technology for Life embraces new technologies and innovations to foster positive interactions between humans and machines.

Tension for Serenity evokes the tension between opposing forces and creative contrasts and recognises the design equilibrium that comes from two opposing forces.

That’s a lot of artistic and marketing guff to digest, but we have to agree it has delivered a very handsome looking coupe-like crossover, with sharp lines and slim dynamic light patterns including the distinctive LED tail-light cluster that extends around to the wheel arches from swept-back rear-end.

Like its recently-revealed Ioniq 5 cousin, the EV6 has been built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform – E-GMP, which allows for a very spacious and innovative interior.

And like the Ioniq 5, it features a seamless high-definition audiovisual and navigation (AVN) screen that melds the digital driver’s display, behind an attractive two-spoke, which now bears the revamped Kia logo.

Haptic buttons below the AVN are used to operate the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car, creating a sense of space and openness for the front-seat passengers.

According to Kia, the seats are slim, lightweight and contemporary, and clad in modern, robust fabrics created using recycled plastics.

Performance specs are yet to be released, but expect the EV6 to perform similarly to the Ioniq 5, which offers 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery sizes delivering a driving range up to 480km and an 80 percent charge in 18 minutes on a 350kW ultra-rapid charger.

The EV6 will make its world premiere in March 2021 during a special online event – watch this space.