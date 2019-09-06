Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for a potentially dangerous fault across a range of prestige models including the C-Class, GLC and all-electric EQC.

The above-mentioned models, plus the E-Class and GT-Class (AMG GT), have an issue with the rear backrest lock. In the event of an accident with a heavy load in the boot, the cargo could strike the backrest of the left-rear seat causing the backrest lock to fail.

According to Product Safety Australia, “if the backrest lock fails, this increases the risk of injury or death of the vehicle occupants, especially in the left rear seat.”

The good news is the fault only affects 232 cars sold between March 1 and June 30, 2020.

A-Class recall

Another Mercedes-Benz recall issued on the same day, however, has a much wider reach, with 4227 2018-2019 A-Class variants sold nationally between September 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019.

The fault involves an incorrectly-installed air-conditioning condensation drain hose can lead to water leakage, which can create a variety of potential electrical issues.

These may include:

Airbag control unit failure

The vehicle being unable to start

Engine limp-home mode activated during vehicle operation

Fuel pump failure

The Emergency call system can be impaired.

Consumers in each instance are asked to contact their most convenient Mercedes-Benz dealer or Customer Support for a free of charge repair.

