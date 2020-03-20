A lot about Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Portimao, Portugal, felt familiar.

Lewis Hamilton started on pole In his Mercedes-AMG, overcame an early scrap in the race that initially put him in third, then finished first by the biggest margin this season.

Given Hamilton’s unrelenting dominance in F1's turbo-hybrid era it was routine, with one exception.

Victory at Portimao gifted Hamilton his 92nd win to surpass Michael Schumacher’s incredible record for the most Grand Prix ever won by a driver.

We knew going into this season it was only a matter of time before the 35-year-old snatched the milestone, so can we finally admit Lewis Hamilton is not just one of – but actually is the greatest F1 driver of all time?

By the numbers

The landmark achievement fortifies his credentials as the greatest on paper for at least two of three big records.

As well as the most winningest driver in F1’s history, this season he also bagged the most pole positions in the sport’s along the way.

If Hamilton clinches the 2020 championship like he is most certainly expected to (he’s 77 points clear of Bottas with five races to go), then he’ll equal Michael Schumacher’s once-seemingly-impossible record of seven F1 titles.

Many will draw comparisons head-to-head between the two and Hamilton has a crushing lead.

Both have won championships with two different manufacturers but Hamilton earned 92 wins in only 13 years after his Formula 1 debut as a 22-year-old.

Schumacher’s 91st victory arrived 15 years after his start as a 23-year-old.

Hamilton now holds the all-time records for most wins, podiums, points, races led and pole positions, as well as the longest consecutive points scoring streak.

The greatest F1 driver of all time?

For some, there are legends who will always own the ‘greatest ever’ accolade. Juan Manual Fangio. Jack Brabham. Jackie Stewart. Niki Lauda. Alain Prost. Ayrton Senna. They are drivers who fought to be the best in eras that contrast starkly to today’s (relatively) mega-safe and mega-fast spectacle.

The fact F1 has witnessed only a single death - that of Jules Bianchi in 2015 after a crash at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014 - in 16 years since Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger died during that San Marino GP weekend reveals how far safety has come.

Prior to 1980, the longest period F1 endured without fatality was three years.

And while yes, you can argue the sport’s fledgling nature in those formative decades after the 1950s – all the way up to the 1990s – robbed past drivers of the same stability today’s crop enjoy, it’s surely also broadened accessibility to new drivers and therefore competition.

The age of the youngest Grand Prix winner has dropped twice since Hamilton debuted for McLaren, too, thanks to Sebastian Vettel and, more recently, Max Verstappen.

Let’s remember Hamilton’s second world championship came a staggering six years after his first, which he won with McLaren F1 and alongside two-time world champ Fernando Alonso – considered one of the greatest racing drivers full stop – as a teammate.

Champion driver, champion team

With this weekend’s win, Hamilton also delivered Mercedes-Benz its 111th Grand Prix win, underscoring the team’s domination in the turbo-hybrid era that some would attribute much of Hamilton's success.

And while, yes, this is true, single teams have dominated eras of F1 for decades. Jim Clark won his two world titles with Lotus, Ayrton Senna won his three with McLaren and then Michael Schumacher's six with Ferrari.

There are also Sebastien Vettel’s four titles with Red Bull that defined the recent V8 era.

But the benefits of the partnership do not always flow one way. It’s well known Schumacher helped cultivate the Ferrari team around him, bringing now-F1 boss Ross Brawn across from Benetton.

In Hamilton’s context, AMG F1's tech engineer James Allison has said the racer grows more intense during a season but becomes easier to work with.

“Work-wise, he doesn’t try to own every situation like he is the alpha male in the room,” he says.

“He knows we all bring different aspects to the team and that he must give us space to do our job for him."

Measure of talent

As a driver, Hamilton's pace speaks for itself. His 97 pole positions have been earned with two different world champion teammates and alongside a rapid Valteri Bottas.

Former McLaren and Ferrari F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa has famously spoke about Hamilton’s raw talent.

“It was his first-ever F1 test, his second run in Silverstone, and I realised this guy is very, very fast,” he told F1.com.

"I've seen a lot of drivers in my life. You know, I've been with very good drivers, I would say, and I feel very honoured of that. But when I saw Lewis, I thought ‘wow, this is very special’.”

But Hamilton also brings so much more to the table. His consistency and mechanical intellect are also huge complements to the speed.

It’s been revealed his win at Portugal came down to a decision on setup that preserved car balance and optimised tyre life, according to AMG’s key engineers.

He’s the most complete driver on the F1 grid, and now he’s the most decorated driver in F1 history.

And there should be little stopping him from taking his eight title next year with Mercedes-AMG F1 – although a contract is yet to be signed – before regulations significantly change in 2022.

Are we witnessing the greatest F1 driver to have lived? It seems so.

