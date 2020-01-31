I’m guessing it was restless nights all round as Australia sweated through an oppressively hot Friday and a very stuffy sleep last night. I for one slept like a log – so kind of you to ask – still recovering from a few whiskeys too many at the AMAs after-party on Thursday night. Some hangovers, though, are worth it.
What an incredible night it was, too, as the Australian Car Industry gathered to celebrate its Automotive Oscars. More than 260 industry and agency heavyweights enjoyed the gala event hosted by the mighty WhichCar Network as we revealed the winners of Australia’s most coveted new car awards.
The industry’s esteem for the Australian Motoring Awards was on show all night, and if you were one of the seven guests rude enough to do a no-show – we know exactly who you are – then not only did your mother not raise you well, you missed out. Big time!
The night started in the Victoria Pavilion’s soaring Atrium Bar (air-conditioned of course) surrounded by heritage cars like the doughty Willys Jeep, the stunning 993-series Porsche 911 Turbo, the 1960s classic Renault R8 and one very sultry Alfa Romeo 4C - all inaugural winners of each publication’s top award.
The best of the industry, all in one room. Nobody does it like Bauer
Once guests had replenished liquids lost to the 39-degree day outside, grazed on canapes, wandered through the FCAI’s Future of Mobility display, and caught up with industry colleagues, it was through to the Victoria Pavilion proper where the night’s festivities quickly got underway.
I’ll not bore you with a blow by blow of the night; if you were there you saw it all, and if you were not, then you can see it in cinemascope brilliance right here, because we filmed it for an upcoming episode of WhichCar TV on Channel Ten. Studio Ten were there and captured the proceedings too: check it out.
Suffice to say four car brands shared the silverware on the night, Jeep’s Wrangler taking out the 4X4 of the Year, Porsche’s 911 won Performance Car of the Year, the Tesla Model 3 won Australia’s Coolest New Car, and the Mercedes-Benz EQC won the Wheels Car of the Year.
Mercedes-Benz EQC takes out COTY, one of two all-electric winners at the AMAs. Sign of the times?
I’m sorry to report there was no bad behaviour on the night. There was also nobody from Holden, MG or Suzuki in attendance. I’m not saying those two things are linked.
I’d like to end with a word of thanks. The WhichCar Network is honoured to host the Industry’s Night of Nights, and we are humbled by the strong support the industry shows through its attendance on the night and our ongoing relationship throughout the year.
Thanks again to everybody who joined us, and to our partners Continental, FCAI, DiDi and Calibre, who helped to make the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards such a fantastic event. I for one had an absolute ball and I trust you did too. Let’s do it all again next year, only bigger!
Stay safe, and we’ll see you next week!
Glenn Butler
Editor