Nissan Juke gets all-new ST-L+ trim and Ti colour upgrade

Nissan Australia has unveiled an all-new trim for its Juke – dubbed the ST-L+ – and given its Ti version a dash of new colour for good measure.

The new styling for the family-friendly SUV has been added to the Japanese carmaker’s four-strong line-up of Juke trims, joining the ST, ST+, ST-L and Ti – the latter of which has also received a fresh new colour option called the ‘Ti Energy Orange’.

“The Juke is a small SUV that’s big on personality,” said Nissan Australia Managing Director, Stephen Lester.

“And the Juke ST-L+ and Ti Energy Orange will allow even more of that personality to shine through, with two unique interior options that add even more excitement to the cabin experience.”

READ: 2020 Nissan Juke review

The Juke ST-L+, which is based on the ST-L model, includes many of the same features as its predecessor, such as 19-inch alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting, a 7.0-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display (ADAD), and 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability.

Where the ST-L+ differs is that it also now includes a part-leather-accented seat trim finished in white, complemented by a white leather-accented dashboard, knee pad, door trims and front armrest.

In contrast, the driver and front passenger headrest finisher, centre console and front door trim are finished in black chrome.

It also features a pair of Bose UltraNearfield speakers integrated into both front-seat headrests.

As additions to the existing Juke line-up, the new options will give Nissan owners more choice when it comes to personalising their vehicles, with new interior treatments designed to further boost the visual appeal of the cabin.

The Ti Energy Orange offers buyers a new interior option when choosing the range-topping Juke model – at no extra cost than the existing Ti trim.

While the current TI model sports Alcantara-trimmed seats, as well as an Alcantara dashboard, knee pad and door panels, the TI Energy Orange replaces those items with orange and black leather-accented seats, and an orange leather-accented dashboard, knee pad, door trims and front armrest, which the manufacturer claims gives it a “more eye-catching treatment”.

Designed to sit alongside the existing Ti model, the equipment lists are pretty much the same, including 19-inch Akari alloy wheels, follow-me-home headlights, illuminated ‘Juke’ entry kick plates and eight-speaker Bose Personal Plus audio.

Before on-road costs, the ST-L+ will set you back $35,140 (MSRP) compared to $33,940 (MSRP) for the ST-L, while the Ti Energy Orange remains priced the same as the standard Ti at $36,490.

Trim specifications:

ST-L+ (in addition to ST-L specification)

Design

• 19-inch alloy wheels

• Door and centre ambient lighting

• Black part cloth/part white and black leather-accented trim

• White leather-accented dashboard, knee pad, door trim and front armrest

• Black chrome driver and front passenger headrest finisher

• Black chrome centre console and front door trim

Safety

• Moving Object Detection

• Intelligent Cruise Control

• Intelligent Around-View® Monitor

Connectivity

• 7.0-inch TFT/Advanced Drive Assist Display (ADAD), driver’s binnacle

• Rear USB port for charging

• Eight-speaker BOSE Personal Plus

Comfort/Convenience

• Drive modes (Eco/Standard/Sport)

• Electric park brake with auto-hold

• Intelligent Key with push button engine start

• Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

• Rain-sensing front wipers

Seating

• Leather accented steering wheel and shift knob

• Part cloth/leather-accented seat trim



Ti Energy Orange

Comfort/Convenience

• Follow-me-home headlights

• Privacy glass

Seating

• All the Alcantara trim is replaced with leather-accented trim finished in Energy Orange / Black

• Full leather-accented seating

• Black chrome centre console, front door trim and headrest finisher

• Shark-fin antenna

• Illuminated ‘JUKE’ entry kick plates

• 19-inch Akari alloy wheels

Connectivity

• Eight-speaker Bose® Personal® Plus audio

Safety

• Tyre-pressure-monitoring system

MORE: Nissan stories

MORE: Nissan Juke stories