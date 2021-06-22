Snapshot
- 308 SW coming to Australia in 2022
- No confirmation on what powertrains will underpin local examples
- Did we mention it's a stylish wagon?
Peugeot has confirmed the new 308 SW – likely, but not confirmed, to be called 308 Touring – will come to Australia sometime next year as a part of the wider 308 range.
Off the back of its European release, Peugeot Australia says the compact wagon will come later in 2022 after the hatch arrives in the first quarter of the year.
A larger body and overall wheelbase gives more room for passengers and luggage – the SW now measuring 260mm longer (4640mm total) on the outside, with a 55mm increase in wheelbase.
Boot space has been bumped up too, with a maximum of 608 litres when the back seats are up and 1634 litres when folded.
Although local specs haven't been confirmed, the 308 SW will utilise the same powertrains as the 308 which was unveiled in March this year, headlined by two turbocharged, four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid engines, making 132kW and 110kW respectively with power being delivered to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The hybridised engines are mated to a 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack which can help the vehicle run for up to 60 kilometres in pure EV mode, with a 3.7kW single-phase charger being included as standard – though owners can upgrade to a 7.4kW charger.
Conventional internal combustion engines will also be available in the European range, with two turbo petrol units (80kW and 95kW) and one diesel engine (95kW), all available either with the aforementioned auto gearbox or a six-speed manual.
Owners of the 308 SW score an electric tailgate over the 308, though interior features are carried over – with a 10-inch infotainment touch screen occupying the dash alongside the 10-inch digital instruments, giving drivers full control over their surroundings inside the cabin.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are expected to feature, with the Bluetooth system allowing two phones to be paired at once, as well as four USB-C sockets which allow fast charging for occupants' devices inside the car.
For those in cold climates, the heated steering wheel will be a welcome relief, featuring integrated controls for the car's systems.
Semi-autonomous driving features such as adaptive cruise control with stop and go will be standard, as will; lane departure warning, semi-automatic lane change, early speed recommendation and curve speed adaptation.
It is likely the 308's PSA EMP2 platform will be used across other products from the Stellantis family, including the next generation Vauxhall/Opel Astra which is yet to be confirmed for distribution outside Europe.
WhichCar will provide more updates on the 308 and 308 SW as they become available.
