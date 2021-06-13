Snapshot Australian pricing for Chevrolet's C8 Corvette captured everyone's attention

Our comparo of a couple of budget-friendly utes had readers rapt

Our preview on the upcoming CX-50 got you wondering about Mazda's premium potential

It's been a hell of a time for Australians, the past year and a half, but the market is recovering any it's clear that our readers are more ready than ever to think about their next car.

Of course, even if you're not in the market, it is the car tragic's mandate to be up-to-speed on all the latest news and developments in the automotive world.

To that end, these are the Wheels, Motor, 4x4 Australia and Street Machine articles that had you most engaged in the comments section of WhichCar.com.au articles over the past 30 days. 🔥

Chevrolet Corvette price and features

Australian pricing for the new-generation, mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette was announced in late May, and... it's not a pocket-change purchase.

How much, you ask? Read all about it here.

Budget utes compared: GWM Ute Cannon-L vs Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate

As part of our annual ute mega test, we pitted a pair of budget-friendly utes against each other: the new GWM Ute Cannon-L (a sorta-kinda successor to the still available Great Wall Steed), versus the more familiar SsangYong Musso (previously known as the Actyon Sports).

Catch up on our comparison here.

Exclusive! Mazda CX-50 to spearhead brand's upmarket future

'Rear-drive, inline-6, PHEVs and premium packaging… CX-50 goes for BMW’s jugular with breathtaking ambition.' We put together a rendering and everything we know about the upmarket successor to the popular CX-5.