Snapshot
- Australian pricing for Chevrolet's C8 Corvette captured everyone's attention
- Our comparo of a couple of budget-friendly utes had readers rapt
- Our preview on the upcoming CX-50 got you wondering about Mazda's premium potential
It's been a hell of a time for Australians, the past year and a half, but the market is recovering any it's clear that our readers are more ready than ever to think about their next car.
Of course, even if you're not in the market, it is the car tragic's mandate to be up-to-speed on all the latest news and developments in the automotive world.
To that end, these are the Wheels, Motor, 4x4 Australia and Street Machine articles that had you most engaged in the comments section of WhichCar.com.au articles over the past 30 days. 🔥
Chevrolet Corvette price and features
Australian pricing for the new-generation, mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette was announced in late May, and... it's not a pocket-change purchase.
How much, you ask? Read all about it here.
Budget utes compared: GWM Ute Cannon-L vs Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate
As part of our annual ute mega test, we pitted a pair of budget-friendly utes against each other: the new GWM Ute Cannon-L (a sorta-kinda successor to the still available Great Wall Steed), versus the more familiar SsangYong Musso (previously known as the Actyon Sports).
Catch up on our comparison here.
Exclusive! Mazda CX-50 to spearhead brand's upmarket future
'Rear-drive, inline-6, PHEVs and premium packaging… CX-50 goes for BMW’s jugular with breathtaking ambition.' We put together a rendering and everything we know about the upmarket successor to the popular CX-5.
Australia's top-selling utes compared: Ranger vs D-Max vs Triton vs Navara vs HiLux
No surprise, our annual dual-cab ute mega test would be some of our most popular content. You can check out the main piece here, including a list of links to the other instalments in the series.
Rimac Nevera: cutting-edge EV supercar revealed
If you've reached the 'another day, another insanely quick EV' mood, I wouldn't blame you – but there's still plenty of cool tech to know about in this new Rimac.
Check out Inwood's write-up right here.
What it's like to live with the 2021 Kia Stinger GT
Kia's hot rear-wheel-drive Stinger stormed onto the local scene around the same time Holden's iconic rear-wheel-drive Commodore was making its exit – so of course it got many wondering if Kia was the new Holden for muscle-sedan fans.
Well, now the update is here... is it any good?
Click here to see what Scott Newman thinks.
Gallery: Highball Cars & Coffee #6
Melbourne's first big post-lockdown car meet! More than a few of your WhichCar scribes were there to check out the drool-worthy classics, exotics and muscle metal.
Our shooter Alastair Brook was on the scene, and we put together a gallery of his snaps.
Updated Ford Mustang pricing and features revealed
Australia’s favourite sportscar scores new tech and a minor price increase. It'll be interesting to see how long the Mustang can hang on to that title, with new-generation Toyota 86, Subaru BRZ and Nissan Z cars on the horizon...
Read about the updated Mustang here.
All-new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series makes global debut
The freshest story on this list, Toyota's long- (long long long long) and hotly-anticipated new 300 Series LandCruiser has finally been revealed.
It seems to have been a little polarising, but y'all know it's going to sell in bigger numbers than ever before.
