Porsche Australia unveils app which lets owners sell their cars

New app will let you sell your used Stuttgart metal directly to a Porsche dealer

19 May 2021
James Robinson
Porsche Sell Direct app

Snapshot

  • App lets owners sell their used Porsche directly to Australia's Porsche Centre network
  • Listings are completely free
  • First type of selling app for global Porsche network

Porsche has just unveiled its new Sell Direct app, which will let owners sell their used vehicles straight to an official centre. 

The app, which is available to download now, will mean owners have a quick and easy way of off-loading their Porsche without having to deal with the usual hassles involved in privately selling a pre-owned vehicle. 

Porsche Cayman

Listings are free, and once a car has been uploaded, Porsche Centre dealerships from around Australia will send in conditional offers to the owner, who will be notified through the app.

If an offer is made by a dealership located in a different state to the owner, it will be up to the two parties to figure out who pays for transportation. 

All information provided by the seller is private and confidential, and it even has an easy guide showing users how to take high-quality photos.

Porsche 996 911 GT3 vs Porsche 991 911 GT3 RS comparison

The tech, developed right here in Australia, is the first of its kind across Porsche’s entire global dealer network. 

“Sell Direct provides existing Porsche owners a fast and effective way to sell their Porsche to our participating Porsche Centres,” Sam Curtis, CEO and managing director of Porsche Cars Australia said. 

“Our goal was to provide a streamlined selling process. Dealing exclusively with participating Porsche Centres makes it simple for owners to sell their car.”

MORE911 stories
MOREAll Porsche stories

 

