Snapshot Taycan sets the bar for EV lap times at The Bend

Porsche has laid down a marker for its rivals as it set a lap record for EVs at The Bend Motorsport Park, making use of the Taycan Turbo S to achieve the feat.

With 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner and Porsche's chief driving instructor, Luke Youlden, behind the wheel, the 460kW Taycan was able to set a lap time of 3:30.344 around the South Australian circuit, the second-longest permanent race track in the world.

Set on March 31, Youlden also took to the circuit aboard the new 992 911 Turbo, setting a time of 3:22.066 which reset the production car lap record at The Bend.

Youlden said the driving dynamics of the Taycan felt like any other Porsche despite using an EV power-plant as opposed to the internal combustion engines in the rest of the range. "The lap time of the Taycan just absolutely blew me away," said Youlden. "You drive it in a similar way to any other Porsche sportscar. The turn-in, handling and acceleration were outstanding. The power out of the corners is definitely where it makes up a lot of time." The EV record lap sits nearly a minute away from the ultimate lap record around The Bend's GT Circuit, a best time of 2:38.673 being set in the 2020 Asian Le Mans Series round by Aidan Read. You can watch a feature on the lap or the full-onboard on Porsche's YouTube channel.