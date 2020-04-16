Renault will relinquish its factory status in Australia, with the French brand’s limited model range to fold into Ateco Group, one of Australia’s largest independent car importers.

Sydney-based Ateco Group has a storied history of vehicle importation into Australia, holding at various times the licence to import brands like Alfa Romeo, Suzuki and even Audi.

It currently imports Maserati and Chinese commercial brand LDV, as well as distributing locally re-engineered RAM pick-up trucks.

Despite a long history in this country that can be traced back to 1903, Renault has struggled to gain a foothold in the modern Australian market, even after hatching big plans in the mid part of last decade to ramp its annual sales up to 20,000 units a year.

However, the plans – which included the potential addition of a Nissan-sourced dual-cab ute – never came to fruition.

MORE LDV T60 Trailrider review

Instead, Renault has wound back its offerings over the last 18 months, dropping the Clio hatchback, Zoe electric hatch, Captur small SUV and Megane hatchback (excluding R.S. models) from the line-up on the way to posting a sales figure of just over 6900 cars and vans for 2020, in a market of 1.5 million new car sales.

Its best ever result came in 2015, where it sold a shade over 15,000 cars.

The best selling vehicle for Renault at present is the mid-sized Koleos SUV, while the medium Trafic (below) and large Master commercial vans outsell the small Kadjar SUV and Megane hot hatch.

Questions about the impending change – first reported on CarAdvice – have been met with a firm ‘no comment’ from both Ateco and Renault Australia when contacted by WhichCar.

However, confirmation of the change is expected as soon as this week, according to informed sources.

Renault currently has about 60 dealerships around Australia.

READ NEXT Ateco launches online aftermarket gear shop