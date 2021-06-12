Snapshot Italian government is hoping to secure €1bn in funding

Stellantis aiming to build another European plant and has had talks with Italy

Currently working on two other battery plants in Germany and France

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis is reportedly in talks with the Italian government to build a new battery factory, after previously confirming its interest in creating a new site in either North America or Europe.

According to Reuters, the multi-national and multi-brand automotive manufacturer has been involved in discussions with the Italian government over the past few months to secure funding for the new factory.

Italy has so far taken €600 million (AU$942m) from the EU's Recovery Funds to get the project off the ground, though it's understood further investments totalling €1 billion (AU$1.57bn) are required to build the factory – with some money coming from financial and industrial partners.

2 Peugeot's upcoming 308 Hybrid is one of the many future models which can benefit from Stellantis's new battery plants

The Italian government's plan is to build the factory – a 37 gigawatt hours plant with 500 workers – through a public-private partnership scheme, with Stellantis emerging as the largest stakeholder, although other manufacturers are being considered.