Subscribe
News

Italy confirms nearly €1bn investment target for battery factory

Italian government attempting to secure €1 billion in investments for new battery factory with Stellantis

12 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Stellantis
Gallery2

Snapshot

  • Italian government is hoping to secure €1bn in funding
  • Stellantis aiming to build another European plant and has had talks with Italy
  • Currently working on two other battery plants in Germany and France

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis is reportedly in talks with the Italian government to build a new battery factory, after previously confirming its interest in creating a new site in either North America or Europe.

According to Reuters, the multi-national and multi-brand automotive manufacturer has been involved in discussions with the Italian government over the past few months to secure funding for the new factory.

Italy has so far taken €600 million (AU$942m) from the EU's Recovery Funds to get the project off the ground, though it's understood further investments totalling €1 billion (AU$1.57bn) are required to build the factory – with some money coming from financial and industrial partners.

Archive Whichcar 2021 03 18 Misc 2021 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 7
2
Peugeot's upcoming 308 Hybrid is one of the many future models which can benefit from Stellantis's new battery plants

The Italian government's plan is to build the factory – a 37 gigawatt hours plant with 500 workers – through a public-private partnership scheme, with Stellantis emerging as the largest stakeholder, although other manufacturers are being considered.

Stellantis is currently in the process of building two other battery factories in Germany and France, combining for over €5bn in investments, while Spain is also interested in having the fourth-largest vehicle manufacturer build a plant in their country – though this could come at the expense of the Italian venture.

Created at the start of 2021, Stellantis was born out of a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA group, becoming the world's fourth-largest manufacturer with brands like Peugeot, Jeep, Fiat, Citroen and Alfa Romeo under its umbrella. 

Stellantis recently announced one of its manufacturing plants in Mexico would close for seven days over June due to a global shortage of semiconductors, affecting local supply of Jeep, Dodge and Fiat models.

MORE All Stellantis news
MORE All Peugeot stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Geely Vision Starburst
News

Geely's Vision Starburst hints at new design language

Chinese automotive giant teases at future design influence

5 hours ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.