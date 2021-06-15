Snapshot Fifth-generation was first launched in 2018

Updates mainly visual with a new front-end design

Upgraded collision avoidance system now available

The face-lifted 2022 Subaru Forester has been revealed in Japan, sporting a new front-end look.

Serving as a refresh rather than a redesign of the current Forester, the 2022 model will mostly feature only visual and equipment updates.

The front of the car now conforms to Subaru's 'bolder' design language, featuring a revised grille which is flanked by c-shaped daytime running lights with either vertical or round LEDs as fog-lights.

The rear of the Forester remains unchanged with the same taillights as the pre-update model being used, though the refresh also brings redesigned wheels and three new colours – cascade green silica, autumn green metallic and brilliant bronze metallic.

A revised version of Subaru's EyeSight collision avoidance system will also feature, providing the car's systems with a larger view of the road and the ability to reduce the potential of an accident from a wider range of angles.

The Australian version of the Forester is expected to retain the two four-cylinder petrol engines which power the current range, a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit making 136kW/239Nm, and a 2.0-litre hybrid producing 110kW/196Nm, both mated to a seven-speed CVT gearbox and Lineartronic all-wheel-drive.

A spokesperson for Subaru Australia said the carmaker will provide more news on the 2022 Forester in the coming weeks, with variants, pricing and availability being the most likely points to be confirmed.