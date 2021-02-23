Tiger Woods injured in (another) car crash

Golfing great Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after crashing and rolling a Genesis GV80 promotional vehicle.

The 45-year-old American, one of the best golfers in the sport, has reportedly sustained multiple leg injuries and is undergoing emergency surgery following a high-speed single-vehicle incident in the Los Angeles, California suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Image credit: LA Times

Woods needed to be extricated from the Genesis GV80 he was driving after it veered off the road and rolled several times, ending-up severely damaged and on its side in a gully beside the road.

America's ABC News reports that Florida-based Woods was in Southern California to present the trophy to the winner of the 2021 Genesis Invitational held at the Riviera Golf Course, which was won this year by Max Homa.

Hyundai's luxury division is a major supporter of the Tiger Woods Foundation that provides support for community-based programs for underprivileged children.

#UPDATE 'No evidence of impairment' in crash that injured Tiger Woods: Sheriff's Departmenthttps://t.co/ZB05jtoCMd — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) February 23, 2021

Celebrity gossip site, TMZ, says the golfer was seen speeding away from a hotel behind the wheel of the GV80 SUV promotional vehicle in an 'agitated and impatient' state moments before the accident.

Initial reports claim emergency services needed to cut the vehicle using the 'Jaws of Life' to extricate Woods from the wreckage, but an LA County Fire Department spokesperson has since clarified that wasn't the case and that he was retrieved after first responders removed the windscreen. Photos of the crashed car support this conclusion.

This is the third serious car accident involving Woods. The first was in 2009 when he drove his Cadillac Escalade SUV over a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree, which kicked off a downward spiral for the four-time PGA championship winner that revealed his philandering ways with multiple mistresses and ultimately led to the breakdown of his marriage and forced Woods into a rehab program.

In 2017, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his parked car by police who charged him with Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Woods as fined $250 and had to participate in 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

The Genesis GV80 large SUV launched in Australia in late-2020 with prices starting from $90,600.