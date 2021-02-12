WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Toyota Prologue X teases Toyota’s zero emissions future

By Tom Fraser, 11 Mar 2021 Car News

Toyota X Prologue teases Toyota’s zero emissions future

Could this be one of Toyota’s first-ever electric vehicles?

Toyota has revealed a singular first glimpse at its forthcoming X Prologue, which is expected to showcase the design language for its upcoming electric vehicles. 

The sneak peek shows a stylised light signature with stacked LED headlights, as well as a swoopy daytime running light that will likely extend all the way from one headlight to the other. 

Read next Toyota to expand its 2021 EV rollout

While it’s not cut-and-dry, it looks as though the front end is covered off without a grille, likely indicating an electric vehicle.

2021 Toyota EV SUV

Little else is known until the X Prologue debut, which is set for a full reveal on March 17. A further teaser supplied with the image reads “X Prologue – ‘a small’ preview of what’s next.”

Read next Subaru confirms first-ever EV

It’s not yet known whether this X Prologue will be a standalone production model or more of a design study that previews electric up-and-comers from the Japanese car maker. 

Timing could point towards the X Prologue being the European-focused RAV4-sized electric vehicle the company previously said was on the way. That model will be the first Toyota to be based on the all-new bespoke e-TNGA architecture.

Toyota is planning on using the e-TNGA platform to spawn a whole range of electric vehicles. It can be lengthened or shortened, accommodate single or twin motor powertrains and host a range of drivetrain layouts and battery capacities.Toyota electric vehicle line-up 2020Toyota's projected EV line-up

Planned models include a small crossover SUV, mid-size crossover SUV, larger SUV, sedan and minivan. 

Each will receive a different name unrelated to Toyota’s existing line-up, while design is expected to be wildly different to what we’ve come to expect from the Big T.

Stay tuned as we learn more after the car’s reveal next Wednesday.

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Related cars, prices and reviews

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News