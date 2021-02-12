Toyota Prologue X teases Toyota’s zero emissions future

Toyota has revealed a singular first glimpse at its forthcoming X Prologue, which is expected to showcase the design language for its upcoming electric vehicles.

The sneak peek shows a stylised light signature with stacked LED headlights, as well as a swoopy daytime running light that will likely extend all the way from one headlight to the other.

While it’s not cut-and-dry, it looks as though the front end is covered off without a grille, likely indicating an electric vehicle.

Little else is known until the X Prologue debut, which is set for a full reveal on March 17. A further teaser supplied with the image reads “X Prologue – ‘a small’ preview of what’s next.”

It’s not yet known whether this X Prologue will be a standalone production model or more of a design study that previews electric up-and-comers from the Japanese car maker.

Timing could point towards the X Prologue being the European-focused RAV4-sized electric vehicle the company previously said was on the way. That model will be the first Toyota to be based on the all-new bespoke e-TNGA architecture.

Toyota is planning on using the e-TNGA platform to spawn a whole range of electric vehicles. It can be lengthened or shortened, accommodate single or twin motor powertrains and host a range of drivetrain layouts and battery capacities. Toyota's projected EV line-up

Planned models include a small crossover SUV, mid-size crossover SUV, larger SUV, sedan and minivan.

Each will receive a different name unrelated to Toyota’s existing line-up, while design is expected to be wildly different to what we’ve come to expect from the Big T.

Stay tuned as we learn more after the car’s reveal next Wednesday.