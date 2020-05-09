Toyota has opened Victoria's first commercial-grade hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facility at its former manufacturing site in Altona.

As well as the ability to produce hydrogen. Toyota Hydrogen Centre features an education centre and the second publicly accessible hydrogen refuelling station in Australia after another that opened in Canberra last week.

The Centre will be able to produce up to 80kg of hydrogen per day through a 200kW electrolyser that uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen components - power for the electrolyser is drawn from a combination of an 87kW solar array, a 100kW storage battery or mains grid depending on what's available at the time.

The hydrogen is then stored in a bank of medium and high-pressure storage tubes at medium and high pressure to be able to refuel fuel-cell forklifts that Toyota uses in other parts of the Altona complex and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), such as the second-generation Toyota Mirai, which made a surprise appearance at the opening ahead of its Australian launch next month.

The 2021 Mirai initially arrived in Australia in a batch of just 20 cars, which will be offered for lease to organisations that are able to use the Altona facility to refuel the vehicles.

The lease agreement is likely to include refuelling costs, which Toyota says it is still working on - expect a figure of around $13 per kilogram.

Vehicles like the new Mirai, and the Hyundai Nexo FCEV whose operators will also be welcome to use the Toyota facility, will take up to about 6.5kg of hydrogen in their carbon-fibre tanks, which will help propel each vehicle more than 650km, according to their official WLTP rating.

Unfortunately, this will be just shy of the distance between Altona and Canberra which means you're unlikely to see a new Mirai outside Victoria.

But it is still early days for hydrogen in Australia, with Toyota Australia President and CEO Matthew Callachor (below) explaining Toyota Hydrogen Centre will have an important role in showcasing the benefits of fuel cell technology to governments, industry and the public.





"By demonstrating the viability of renewably-produced hydrogen as an automotive and energy fuel through this project, Toyota and its partners in government and business are pioneering a cleaner, more sustainable future that will encourage the further acceptance of this technology,” Callachor said.

“That’s the reason for building the Centre right here, and also to demystify to the public what is hydrogen. Many people don’t understand what is the difference between a battery-electric and a hydrogen vehicle… we want to actually explain the entire process and also the safety considerations around it, which are extremely rigid.”