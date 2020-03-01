WhichCar Week that was - all the car news of the last seven days

June 6 - You have to wonder what gets into people’s heads sometimes… On more than a few occasions this week, stories have crossed the desk about drivers taking on the long arm of the law and losing. And losing by quite a lot.

I’m not just talking about the scofflaws making repeated dashes across a deserted US – which led to this resurfacing of an amazing Wheels tale of Australia’s own Cannonball, but I digress – it seems even average Australians are taking more risks these days.

Perhaps it’s time to reconsider the notion of means-testing speeding fines again, or perhaps extending that means assessment to the perpetrator’s vehicle? At least two of the cars that were sprung were worth a reasonable amount of dough, so perhaps slapping a lien for a double-digit percentage of the car’s book value on the bottom of the fine is in order.