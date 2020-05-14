As the days get shorter, it seems that they are getting a little brighter – nothing like breaking the routine to lift the spirits, that’s for sure!
I managed to ‘officially sneak’ out of the home office for a few hours this week to get behind the wheel of a new car, and it was a giddy rush like I’ve not felt for a while.
I looked (and felt) presentable for the first time in months, and I went somewhere that wasn’t the nature strip across the street or the local deli! It was amazing!
What wasn’t so amazing was just how far off the pace my driving felt, though. The act of driving is a semi-conscious one, and the more you do it, the more effortless it becomes… but having only driven a computer mouse for a few weeks has taken an amazing toll on the finer points of my driving.
And, to be fair, I don’t think I was the only rusty one out there…
Be kind to yourselves as we all ease back into yet another old routine, and give yourselves a few kilometres to get back up to speed. It will come back, I promise!
It’s been another hugely busy week across the WhichCar site, led by a controversial take on the place of the dual-cab ute in our national carpark. We’d love to hear your opinion, actually – you can add a comment at the bottom of the piece.
Opinion: Our obsession with dual-cabs is a problem
Less controversial – but a lot more amusing – was our story on a now-unemployable truck driver who used his boss’s Ferrari as a chock. Not a great career move, we would have thought…
Plenty of people have been clicking through to our travel restriction blog to find out how soon they can hit the road, too.
There’s plenty of dual-cab content to check out too, including a look at VW’s most hotted-up Amarok to date, and a speculative gaze into the rendering crystal ball to have a look at what a new Kia dual-cab ute could look like.
Couple of great stories out of the US this week (a nice change of pace), including a secret-squirrel electric motor conversion and a look at the Jeep Wrangler’s first official crash test for the current generation. Spoiler – it didn’t go well.
We also saw a surge of interest in the news that F1 ace and world’s biggest smile record holder Daniel Ricciardo will switch teams next year, at the expense of another renowned cheery chap Seb Vettel.
Closer to our end of the budget, we also revealed that track days are back on – well, sort of.
Track days are back on - but there are conditions
We dug up a couple of rippers from the archives, too, including a Ford Falcon GT on holidays in Germany (and loving it) and a longing glance back at the Mitsubishi 380 TMR.
On a tech side, we looked at F1 gearbox tech for your car, while the state of, err,solid-state batteries was again of great interest.
And if hotrods are your bag, then a stroll through Castlemaine Rod Shop’s new digs is not to be missed.
After a couple of weeks of Breaking News segments messing with our timeslot, we’re pleased to say that WhichCar TV returns to your screens this Sunday, our world-famous podcast is back up and running, and all of our social pages are brimming with fun stuff to keep you entertained.
Have a great weekend, and stay safe.