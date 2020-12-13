Complete the WhichCar survey for the chance to win one of 20 $100 prizes!

Hands up – who’s looking forward to 2021? Well... okay, sure, yes, we’re all looking ahead to a more normal year, right?

We’re actually looking forward to it more than most – there are some big changes afoot at WhichCar, and those changes include you.

We’re blessed to have a core of loyal readers across all of our titles, and it’s only wise to reach out to get your feedback on what we’re doing right, what annoys the snot out of you, and – crucially – what you want to see more of, whether that’s on-screen, video or in print.

In fact, we want you to take the wheel and steer the process.

Want to see more car reviews or fewer? Do you love our big tests, or do we need to revisit how we do them?

What’s your biggest beef with our content – not enough detail, not delivered the right way or is it pretty good as it is? And what you think of the website?

You can have your say in our annual WhichCar reader’s survey. It’s a painless process that not only allows you to steer WhichCar’s content but could also net you a sweet $100 along the way!

We're offering 20 respondents the chance to win $100 - so a free tank of fuel or a nice dinner with the Other Half - so don’t delay!

Grab a cuppa and potentially earn yourself some moolah while you help to reshape the future direction of WhichCar.

We really appreciate the help, too. Cheers.

Tim Robson

Editor

