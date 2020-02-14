WhichCar weekly news wrap

Straw poll time… who still does the Valentine’s Day thing? Maybe a sneaky little box of supermarket chocolates, maybe? A servo rose snatched up at the last minute? Or maybe something a little more elaborate? There’s still time for a cheeky drive through the country this weekend, you know…

Besides the fact that it can’t already be mid-February, the consternation gripping the world around flu viruses, wayward meteors and the cycle of fire and flood is manifesting itself in the retail space – it’s still a tough time to be selling cars.

But, as the last great financial crunch showed us, those who stayed the course and toughed it out came out stronger at the other end.

Lots of companies are forging ahead with model refreshes and new launches for 2020; Mazda’s given the tiny 2 a tickle, Audi is launching about a million new models this year (even if some of them are a bit late) and even Nissan is getting in on the update party.

Of course, workhorses like Toyota’s evergreen Kluger keep ticking the boxes for customers, and we’re always checking back in with Australia’s best sellers to see how they stack up in today’s market. News about the last of the V8 LandCruisers, though, has raised a few eyebrows…

And if you think the dual-cab ute craze is flattening out, I can tell you that our readers aren’t feeling it. Several great stories this week, including the long-awaited head-to-head battle between the Ford Ranger Raptor and Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior, as well as news of a 522kW dual-cab, show that people just can’t get enough.

Then there’s the prospect of the electric ute… if the 600-odd kilowatt Nikola Badger (below) is an example of how Aussies are going to lose their weekends, Mr Morrison, consider me well and truly lost.

On the flip side, of course, it’s a good time to buy new cars, and our huge team keeps pumping out amazing content based on Australia’s best sellers. We’ve also rolled out a comprehensive price guide that lists every new car on sale in the country to help buyers narrow down their choices.

If you haven’t caught up with our new Editor’s Review segment on WhichCar TV – now back to its regular 4pm Sunday timeslot on Network Ten – make sure you tune in this week as Wheels ed Alex Inwood checks in with the Nissan X-Trail. It’s a fabulously constructed piece of TV that the team should be rightly proud of.

Talk to you next week!