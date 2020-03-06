WhichCar weekly news wrap

Big-ticket events like the Australian Grand Prix are still going ahead despite the coronavirus concern, thanks to the federal government deciding not to place onerous travel restrictions on people coming in from Italy. In terms of big event organization, it’s past the point of no return in terms of hard costs – flights are booked, food is ordered and transport is paid for, so fingers crossed it does go ahead.

The Geneva Show wasn’t so lucky, though, with some reports suggesting car companies have torn up the better part of half a billion dollars as a result of the cancellation. Even though the Swiss government will look at lifting its restrictions around large gatherings in a week or so, the show is a write-off – and our spooky gallery gives you a real sense of how close it was to completion.

The car industry marches on, of course, and several big-ticket releases were hastily rearranged. Mercedes-Benz previewed the E-Class, Porsche took the covers off the new 911 Turbo S and Bentley’s bonkers Bacalar was unveiled in much less salubrious surroundings.

Probably the biggest non-launch launch of all, though, was the reveal of the 1200kW Koenigsegg Gemera four-seater… which was still held in the Geneva show hall!

Locally, Holden news rumbled on, and I feel there’s still a bit to play out as dealers prepare for war with head office over the allegedly poor compensation offers on the table. There’s little doubt now that GM has really bungled the entire process, adding a sour note to the sorrow and sense of loss that still pervades our game.

Other news of note across our network includes how the new Jeep Gladiator will fit into the local ute sphere, a look at the sales data from last month – hint; not great – as well as discovering the identity of a Ferrari that’s been perplexing our best people for the better part of a decade.

We’ve also checked out the new Audi A3, scooped the fact that the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is out of production for Australia and revealed the identity of an expensive but shockingly bad baby seat.

