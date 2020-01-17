WhichCar weekly wrap: automotive news recapped

It seems there was no chance of an easy start to 2020 for Team WhichCar, as besides keeping things ticking along at WhichCar.com.au we’ve also been feverishly planning for Australia’s biggest set of motoring awards - the Australian Motoring Awards on January 30.

The news tap hasn’t stopped running though, with word breaking that Toyota and Subaru are hurriedly preparing the next-generation 86/BRZ getting us thinking about the storied life that the current car has enjoyed. We were also on the ground when Genesis revealed its first ever SUV that’ll arrive Down Under mid-way through the year.

In terms of other reveals, we caught wind of a left-field EV manufacturer that hopes to take the fight to the likes of Tesla, Porsche revealed it’s going back to six cylinders with the Cayman/Boxster duo and we couldn’t help but speculate a price for Toyota’s upcoming hot-hatch hero.

The dawn of 2020 has had many of us excited about the possibility of seeing new cars on Australian roads, whether they be run-of-the-mill or more performance-focused examples, but that doesn’t discount the performance powerhouses we already have that Australia currently lusts after.

Interestingly we learned that GM is keen so see a revival of the Hummer brand in the form of an all-electric pick-up, and Ford is also readying a throwback of its own in the form of the new Bronco.

In terms of events we’re still wrapping up our coverage from Summernats but equally looking forward to the increasingly popular Bathurst 12 Hour. Speaking of Summernats however, we couldn’t help but give this Burnout Masters mobile phone game a red-hot go – it’s quite addictive if you’ve got some spare time over the weekend!

Have you ever wanted to know how your speeding fine is dished out? We did some digging to reveal just how speeding fine revenue is spent, which should make for an illuminating read - especially for you New South Welshmen.

This week we’ve been behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz CLA200, compared dual-cab utes in the form of the Nissan Navara and Holden Colorado, spent some time off-road in the new Jeep Gladiator, pitted petrol against electric with Jaguar and experienced both two and four wheels thanks to BMW at Phillip Island.

In the world of new product, it was revealed that the four-pot Toyota Supra won’t make to Australian shores, but VW’s new T-Roc and T-Cross SUV pair definitely will. This week Honda updated its Civic hatch range and Mazda reshuffled its CX-9 offering.

In the spirit of the Australian Motoring Awards that are fast approaching, we leave you this week with some of the iconic COTY moments of years past. There are some doozies in there!

That’s all from us for now, enjoy the weekend and we’ll catch you on the other side!