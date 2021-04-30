Talking points

EVX chassis will be available in four different variants

Battery pack forms integral part of carbon composite monocoque

1000kW of power and 1000 kilometre driving range possible

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Italian engineering and design house, Italdesign, have unveiled a jointly developed fully electric vehicle platform.

Called the EVX, the new electric chassis is targeted for premium and performance products, with both WAE and Italdesign hoping to supply the platform to OEMs and new entrants in the automotive industry.

The modular electric chassis is the two brands’ first creation together, and it has the potential to properly shake up the rapidly growing EV industry.

Williams has taken care of the novel composite-constructed rolling chassis and battery technology, while Italdesign has focussed on creating turn-key vehicle development services, as well as safety systems, structures and UX devices.

The EV architecture employs a method of battery integration which sees the battery pack casing form part of the platform's carbon composite monocoque, becoming an integral part of the structure.

By doing this, WAE claims the platform is both lighter and stronger and sets new standards in terms of static and torsional rigidity.

The chassis design also translates to a stronger structure capable of absorbing more load in the event of a crash, which means the body that sits on top of the EV platform can focus more on design and aesthetics rather than crash safety.

WAE has been a pioneer in the world of high-performance battery development and production in both the motorsport and automotive arenas for more than a decade, supplying batteries to the entire grid of FIA Formula E World Championship cars since 2014.

This level of expertise should mean WAE can deliver a class-leading battery pack for the EVX.

And, judging by the quoted figures, it has. WAE is claiming a power output of up to 1000kW from 104kWh-120kWh of energy.

The modular chassis design also enables the potential for expansion of the battery pack up to 160kWh, which equates to a potential 1000km driving range.

The EVX platform will be available in four different variants – Sport GT, Cabriolet, Sedan and Crossover.

Thanks to the modular nature of its design, the EVX can suit several applications, and Italdesign can work directly with third parties on creating turn-key solutions.

The new platform is capable of supporting production runs up to 10,000 units, 500 of which could be created by Italdesign at its own manufacturing facilities in Moncalieri, Italy.

It’s an exciting announcement from the two brands, and it also showcases the way car design is evolving to suit the new EV era.