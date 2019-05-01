2020 Isuzu D-Max review

How is it for carrying stuff, and for towing? Expand Section

Good, of course. It’s a ute! And the D-Max is also suited to towing.



How much you can carry depends on which D-Max you get. Fewer seats in the cab means more length in the tray – and the longer trays accept more weight (because there’s less weight in the cab).



Legally, a D-Max can carry about as much as any other ute. Even the D-Max with the least capacity – the LS-Terrain Crew Cab – can carry nearly 800 kg in the tray (40 bags of cement) and a driver and passenger, and still be legal.



In practice, if you load the tray of a Crew Cab to the legal limit, the robust D-Max chassis feels stable and secure on the road.



But prior to the engine upgrade of February 2017, the D-Max’s diesel engine was obviously feeling the weight, especially on hills. It did the job, but not as easily as some other utes.



Reviewers have not repeated this load test in an upgraded D-Max but expect a similar result. The broader distribution of grunt from the new engine can be expected to improve loaded performance slightly.



All four-wheel drive D-Maxes are rated to tow a braked trailer weighing 3500kg, which is as much as any similar ute. That’s like towing a robust 20-foot tandem-axle off-road caravan, or a three-horse float with the horses on board.



Two-wheel drive D-Maxes are rated to tow 2500kg, which is more like a loaded two-horse float or an 18-foot tandem-axle light-duty road caravan.



In practice, the D-Max’s chassis tows 3500kg well. But the engine and gearbox in pre-2017 D-Maxes struggled with that much weight behind. Any D-Max was much better matched to a 2500kg trailer, the limit for 2WD versions.



Once again, you can expect the revised engine and gearbox supplied since the upgrade of February 2017 to do a slightly better job.



In any ute, extreme care should be taken when carrying or towing big loads.