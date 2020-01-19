We've loaded up the film reels, rolled out the clapper boards and turned on the big lights - WhichCar TV is back on the box this Sunday January 26 on Channel 10!

We have a huge season of super-cool car content coming your way on 2020, thanks to the amazing efforts of the entire WhichCar crew.

What's in Season Two?

This week, erstwhile Wheels editor Alex Inwood gets deep under the skin of the new Toyota Supra, examining not only its relationship with Aussie motorists but its significance on the world stage. And the scenery will blow your mind...

Elise Elliott then bundles a brace of brats... I mean delightful kids into the back of the quintessential people mover, the Honda Odyssey. Could the humble van make a comeback against the hordes of SUVs on our nation's roads?

And in our regular Editor's Review section, Motor's top man Dylan Campbell checks out one of the surprise hits of last decade, Ford's endearing Mustang.

There's our new Continental Car Lab section, too, which aims to bust some of the enduring fables permeating in the automotive world. This week, Chris Thompson checks out the performance - or lack thereof - of the humble space saver tyre.

WhichCar TV season one review

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right? The competition opens on Sunday, so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7, and you'll be able to check out each ep on Ten Play

WHAT

WhichCar TV episode one

WHEN

4pm Sunday January 26

WHERE

Channel 10

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Alex Inwood (@clutchkickalx​)

Dylan Campbell (@campbellsoops​)

Elise Elliott (@eliseelliott_media)

Chris Thompson (@chrisjthompson​)

MISSED THE SHOW?

TEN Play