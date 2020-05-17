WhichCar s02 e14 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Daniel Gardner gets his essential oil fix as he track tests the brand new Skoda Kodiaq RS at the magnificent Phillip Island.

Along came a Spider

Tony O'Kane hops aboard McLaren's 720S Spider for a road trip with a difference across NSW"s fire-scarred landscape.

Editor's review - Mitsubishi ASX

This is the best selling SUV in the country, and it's one of the oldest cars on sale today - here's the inside scoop on the Mitsubishi ASX with Wheels editor Alex Inwood.





The Continental Car Lab - driving distracted

Emma and Chris try their darndest to distract each other while driving a motorkhana course with hilarious results.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 14

4:00pm Sunday May 24, Channel 10

