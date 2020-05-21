WhichCar
WhichCar S02 E15 preview

By Tom Fraser, 28 May 2020 Season 2

Catch your weekly dose of burnt rubber with Street Machine, we look at why Australians love the Toyota Prado and also investigate some swanky cars for young professionals

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Red Centre Nationals

Does a bunch of burnt rubber laid down in the middle of absolutely nowhere interest you? If so, give this week's feature on Red Centre Nats a good look!

Cars for young professionals

Excelling in your career but don't have the car to show it? Fear not, WhichCar helps young professionals decide on which car best suits their go-getting personalities. 

Editor's review - Toyota Prado 

Australians absolutely love the Toyota Landcruiser Prado. But just why does it enjoy such success Down Under? Here's the inside scoop on the Toyota Prado with Wheels editor Alex Inwood.

Continental Car Lab - Air con myths

There's rumours out there suggesting that having your air conditioning on in the car can significantly sap your engine power. We put this myth under the microscope in the latest instalment of Continental Car Lab. 

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 15

4:00pm Sunday May 31, Channel 10 

