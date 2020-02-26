WhichCar Season Two Episode 5 Preview

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus

As a long time lover of the raging bull, Dan gets behind the wheel of a different type of Lamborghini. But does the Urus stand out in a sea of premium SUVs and is the price tag justified?

2019 Lamborghini Urus | True Lamborghini or chic charlatan?

The Toughest 4x4 revealed

Earlier this year the Winner of Australia’s Toughest 4x4 was announced at the Australian Motoring Awards. On this week's episode we get to see how the judges deliberated. It was a rather intense process where seven vehicles were compared against the proven 4x4 Australia judging criteria: value for money; breaking new ground; built tough; bush ability; and doing the job. In the end there could only be one toughest 4x4 and this year's winner only managed to take the crown by 2 points.

Editor's Verdict

Wheels editor Alex Inwood checks out Hyundai’s most popular model; the i30.

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right? The competition is open now, so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel 10 this Sunday at 4:00pm AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7, and you'll be able to check out each episode on Ten Play.

WHAT

WhichCar TV Episode Five

WHEN

3:30pm Sunday March 1st

WHERE

Channel 10

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Daniel Gardner @octanedan

Alex Inwood @clutchkickalx

4x4 Australia @4x4australiamag



MISSED THE SHOW?

Catch up at Ten Play