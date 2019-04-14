WhichCar Season 2 Episode 6

Dan visits a special SUV in Korea

This week Dan takes a trip to Korea to test out the latest member of the Genesis family. From Hyundai’s luxury line, the GV80 is the very first SUV offering from Genesis. Dan finds out how people think this car will be received in Australia.

The Mitsubishi ASX versus the Kia Seltos

David and Elise take on the task of comparing two small SUVs in the market. The Mitsubishi ASX is the top seller in a competitive small SUV market so in terms of drivability, value and practicality, how does the Kia Seltos compare?

Project Monaro

Holden has taken it upon itself to rebirth a much-loved Aussie two-door coupe, tracking down a worn-out 2004 CV8 with over 200,000 clicks on the clock and resto-modding it into a one-of-a-kind machine.

On the surface, it may look like all that has resulted in is a new lick of paint and set of wheels, but there are dozens of custom touches and hours of work that have gone into this Munro to make it unique - and you'll see how it went down on WhichCar TV!

Editor’s Review

Our editors are our experts, and this week 4x4 Australia head honcho Matt Raudonikis and this time around Matt puts the country's best-selling vehicle, the Toyota HiLux, under the microscope.

