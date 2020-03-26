WhichCar Season 2 Episode 8 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Dan takes the Audi RS7 on a German hill climb

Dan unleashes the mighty Audi RS7 on a hill climb through Germany. While it’s sporty, stylish and super fun to drive, we’ll also find out if this beast ticks the practicality box.

The battle of the Roadsters

David and Elise take a scenic drive and put two very special roadsters up against each other. But in the end WhichCar is the total package?

Inside a Ferrari Launch

Start up your engines...Emma is in her element as she takes us behind the scenes at the Ferrari F8 Tributo launch in Sydney.

Editor's Review

This week it's 4x4's turn for an Editor's review and the pick is the Ford Ranger. Matt Raudonikis shares his views on the big mover in this flooded market.

WHAT

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 8

WHEN

4:00pm Sunday March 29th

WHERE

Channel 10

