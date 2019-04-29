WhichCar TV S02 E10 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Golden hour

It's the most amazing Honda NSX you'll ever see - and Daniel Gardner gets to drive it!

Editor's review - Holden Colorado 4x4

4x4 Australia magazine's head man Matt Raudonikis spends some time in a fallen hero, the Holden Colorado 4x4.

Listen to our latest podcast

Street Machine Summernats

It's the biggest, baddest, loudest car show on the planet, and Street Machine's new editor Andrew Broadley takes you right into the eye of the Summernats storm.

Driven: VW T-Cross and T-Roc

Glenn Butler makes a trip to Germany to drive Volkswagen's long-awaited pair of small SUVs, the T-Roc and T-Cross.

WhichCar TV season one review

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right? The competition is open NOW so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 10

4:00pm Sunday April 12, Channel 10

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Daniel Gardner @octanedan

Glenn Butler @glennthebutler

Andrew Broadley @broads355

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play