WhichCar TV season two episode 12 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?
Ute beaut
Pull on the singlets and warm up the beer coolers - we're off to the awesome Deni Ute Muster with Daniel and Elise! Yeeeeeeehah!
It's going to be a wild ride!
Editor's review - Toyota Corolla
One of Toyota's longest-serving hatchbacks is also one of its best-ever - here's the inside scoop on the Toyota Corolla with Alex Inwood.
Rolling with Rolls-Royce
Glenn Butler treats wife Rachel to a day out in London aboard the world's most extravagant SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 12
4:00pm Sunday April 26, Channel 10
