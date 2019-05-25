What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Happy birthday Nissan GT-R

Motor magazine dep ed and ace steerer Scott Newman blows out the candles on one of the world's most legendary cars, the Nissan GT-R.

Roving in a Defender

Editor of 4x4 Australia magazine Matt Raudonikis treks to Namibia to thrash the new-school Land Rover Defender.

Editor's review - Subaru Forester

One of Subaru's longest-serving wagons is also one of its best-ever - here's the inside scoop on the Subaru Forester with Wheels editor Alex Inwood.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 13

4:00pm Sunday May 3, Channel 10

