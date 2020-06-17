WhichCar TV S02 E19 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Fast SUV face off

In an ideal world we'd all have cars for each occasion. But, if like many, what do you do when you need a jack of all trades? Enter the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and friends.

Street Machine lets loose at Red Centre Nats

There might not be a whole lot else in the middle of Australia, but for one week Alice Springs plays host to the Red Centre Nationals. In effect, it's Centra Australia's version of Summernats filled with big power, big rigs and big skids. Watch this Sunday as we tour the event and show you what it's all about!

Toyota C-HR review

Wheels editor Alex Inwood gets behind the wheel of the Toyota C-HR, the car widely defined as the impetus for Toyota's revival.

Continental Car Lab

Is there any truth to the age-old trick of ruining a car by putting a banana in an exhaust pipe? We comprehensively test the myth.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 19

3:30pm Sunday June 28, Channel 10

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Daniel Gardner @octanedan

Tony O'Kane @tony2000gtx

Tom Fraser @tommyfraser

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right?

The competition is open NOW so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm Sunday AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7.

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play