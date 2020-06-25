WhichCar TV S02 E20 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Muscle car shootout

While we still lament the loss iconic local heroes such as the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon, a good deal of performance is still out there waiting to be enjoyed. You just have to know where to look.

Toyota RAV4 v Subaru Forester comparison

They're two soft roaders that have been around longer than most, but have the Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Forester kept up with the game? Dan takes the two off the beaten track to find out, and to see whether they've remained true to their off-road intentions.

Mazda CX-3 Editor review

Wheels editor Alex Inwood gets behind the wheel of the Mazda CX-3, a car that pushes the small SUV envelope towards a premium space.

Continental Car Lab

Is there any truth to the age-old trick of putting a car remote to your head to further its transmission distance? We find the definitive answer.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 20

4:00pm Sunday July 5, Channel 10

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Daniel Gardner @octanedan

Tony O'Kane @tony2000gtx

Tom Fraser @tommyfraser

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right?

The competition is open NOW so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm Sunday AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7.

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play