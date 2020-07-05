WhichCar TV S02 E21 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Around the world in eight cars

While most of the content we bring you on WhichCar TV is filmed right here in Australia, there are some experiences you just have to travel for.

We've gathered up a number of clips in order to take you on an automotive adventure around the world this week. Here's the places and experiences you can expect from this week's episode.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage on ice in New Zealand

Audi RS7 hits Vmax in Germany

Happy Birthday to the rotary engine in Japan

Attending Goodwood Revival in the UK

Land Rover Defender in Namibia

Hitting the dunes with the Volkswagen Touareg in Morocco

Surviving an American desert in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Some seriously hot laps of Bahrain's International Circuit in a Lamborghini Huracan

Continental Car Lab

Which version of navigating traffic is faster in the long run? Is it quicker to you chop and change lanes as soon as you find an open gap or are you better off keeping calm and going with the flow... We find the definitive answer.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 21

4:00pm Sunday July 12, Channel 10

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right?

The competition is open NOW so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm Sunday AEDT.

