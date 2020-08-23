WhichCar TV Season 2 Episode 27 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Hot hatch showdown!

This Sunday we're looking at the humble hot hatch. Come with us as we explore the sports car for the every man.

Mercedes-AMG A45 review

This hyped-up hatch hero is arguably one of the hottest performance cars on the market right now. Has Mercedes-AMG found the perfect blend of power, handling and tech in this pint-sized package? Tune in this Sunday as we put the new A45 through its paces.

The class benchmark

Few others can straddle the line between performance and practicality as well as the venerable Volkswagen Golf R. We test it back to back on road and track to find out whether it still remains the best of the rest.

Civic duty

If you're in it for outright lap times and sheer entertainment, few come close to the Honda Civic Type R. Is this one of the best hot hatches ever? Find out this Sunday when we spank it around a racetrack.

Sensibility is key

While the Honda Civic Type R is a certified weapon, it's not so easy to live with. Toning down the performance needn't make a hot hatch boring, as the new Renault Megane RS and Volkswagen Golf demonstrate...

