WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 24 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Street Machine special!

This week it's all things skids as we take a special look at the world of Street Machine.

Street Machine at Summernats

It's the biggest automotive festival in the country, but who are the people that make up its annual 100,000-person attendance? We chat to a few die-hards to find out what makes Summernats the place to be.

What makes a Street Machine?

Think Street Machine is all V8's and muscle cars? You'd be wrong. We take a look at what Street Machine culture is all about by analysing some of the builds that grace the pages of Street Machine magazine.

Developing the hobby

For some people, the modifying cars can turn from an interest to a career. We hear from industry experts who turned their passion into an income.

Street Machine builds

Not only does the Street Machine team document some of the world's most impressive builds, they also know how to spin a spanner.

Continental Car Lab

This week on Car Lab we explain how a tyre pressure monitoring system works.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 24

4:00pm Sunday August 2, Channel 10

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right?

The competition is open NOW so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm Sunday AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7.

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play