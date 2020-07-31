WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 25 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Muscle car mania!

This Sunday we're looking at cars that have too much power for their own good. Come with us as we explore the world of the muscle car.

Ford's fast Falcons

The GT-HO is arguably the most iconic Australian muscle car nameplate of all time and its sole purpose was to dominate at Bathurst. Guy Allen investigates the mythology surrounding the forgotten Phase IV.

How about Holden?

On the other side of the fence is the Holden Monaro muscle car - the car that gave Holden its first ever Bathurst win. Andrew Broadley sneaks a peek at Holden's Project Monaro which recommissioned a modern Monaro into its ultimate high-performance form.

HSV's history

Speak of muscle cars in Australia and it's not long before the HSV name is mentioned. We take a look at its final ode to Australian muscle cars, the HSV GTSR W1.

The Ultimate Falcon send-off

While Ford Australia never buoyed to pressure to create one final GT-HO, the team at Premcar couldn't let the Falcon nameplate die without one final go at it.

The future of muscle cars

Just because our local heroes are gone doesn't mean there's going to be any less fun in the future... We take a look at what Australians are being offered in the muscle car stakes going foward.

