Car events calendar 2021

31 Aug 2020 Events

Car events calendar 2021

Here's a list of Australian car-related shows plus major burnout and drag events happening next year

Would you like your event included? It's easy! Just shoot us an email: streetmachine@bauer-media.com.au

JANUARY 2021

Street Machine Summernats 34

07-10 JAN 2021
Exhibition Park, CANBERRA
Visit the Summernats page for more info and updates

Chopped

22-24 JAN 2021 
Carisbrook, VIC
chopped.com.au


FEBRUARY 2021

Meguiar's MotorEx 

motorex melbourne

06-07 FEB 2021
Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC
motorex.com.au

See our gallery from MotorEx 2019

Mansfield Classic Holden Nationals

11-15 FEB 2020
Mansfield, VIC
autofest.com.au

Showcars Melbourne

21 FEB 2020
Mooney Valley racecourse, VIC
showcarsmelbourne.com.au

 

MARCH 2021

Autofest Bathurst

05-07 MAR 2021
Mount Panorama, NSW
autofest.com.au/bathurst

DLRA Speed week

08-12 MAR 2021
Lake Gairdner, SA
dlra.org.au

See the gallery from the 2019 Speed week event here

Chryslers on the Murray

12-14 MAR 2021
Wodonga, Vic
chryslersonthemurray.com

See our gallery from the 2019 COTM here 

APRIL 2021

Van Nationals

van nationals

02-05 APR 2021,
Parkes Showgrounds, NSW
vannationals.com.au

RockyNats

02-05 APR 2021, 
Rockhampton, QLD
rockynats.com.au

 

MAY 2021

Hot Rod & Custom Auto Expo

29-30 MAY 2021, 
Rosehill Racecourse, SYDNEY
hotrodandcustom.com.au

 

 

JUNE 2021

Cooly Rocks On

Cooly Rocks On

09-13 JUN 2021
Coolangatta, QLD
coolyrockson.com

See our gallery from 2018 

 

JULY 2021

Greazefest

30 JUL-01 AUG 2021
Redland Showgrounds, Cleveland, QLD
greazefest.com

 

AUGUST 2021

 

SEPTEMBER 2021

Red CentreNATS

03-05 SEP 2021
Alice Sprints, NT
redcentrenats.com.au

 

OCTOBER 2021

 

NOVEMBER 2021

SEMA Show

02-05 NOV 2021
Las Vegas, USA
semashow.com

 

DECEMBER 2021

Chic Henry's Birthday

15 DEC 2021
chichenry.com

 

Send your event details to Spit & Polish, Street Machine, Locked Bag 12, Oakleigh, Vic 3166 or email streetmachine@bauer-media.com.au.

PAST EVENTS:

 

MARCH 2020

Dandenong All Holden Show

01 MAR 2020, DANDENONG, VIC
Dandenong Showgrounds
Visit the Dandenong All Holden Car Show page on Facebook for more info.

Legends of the Mountain Show 'n' Shine

01 MAR 2020, KYABRAM, VIC
Kyabram Showground.
Visit the Legends of the Mountain Facebook page for more info.

Mountain District Rodders Picnic Day

01 MAR 2020, BAYSWATER, VIC
51 Elizabeth Street
Visit Mountain District Rodders Picnic Day on Facebook for more info.

Meguiar's Cars and Caffeine

01 MAR 2020, SILVERWATER, NSW
Unit 35, Slough Business Park
Holker Street
Visit Cars and Caffeine on Facebook for more info.

Morpeth Motorama

01 MAR 2020, MORPETH, NSW
Closebourne House
135 Morpeth Road
Call Brian on 0414 811 943 or email brian@coffey.net.au.

Shannons Wheels 2020

01 MAR 2020, QUEANBEYAN, ACT
Queanbeyan Showgrounds.
Call Joe on 0407 331 048, email secretary@stharc.prg.au or visit stharc.org.au.

Phillip Island Cavalcade Parade Fundraiser

07 MAR 2020, COWES, VIC
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Email belinda_douglas@shannons.com.au.

Clunes Historic Vehicle Show

08 MAR 2020, CLUNES, VIC
Clunes Showgrounds.
Call Neil on 0435 252 647.

All GM Day Wangaratta

08 MAR 2020, WANGARATTA, VIC
Apex Park.
Call Lester on 0427 500 815 or email ckiskov@bigpond.com.

Belgrave Rotary Car Show

08 MAR 2020, FERNY CREEK, VIC
Ferny Creek Reserve.
Visit portal.clubrunner.ca/5429 or email president@belgraverotary.com.

Kool Kruisers Charity Car & Bike Show

08 MAR 2020, PRESTONS, NSW
Liverpool Catholic Club.
Call John on 0417 401 402.

Shannons Classic Car Show 2020

08 MAR 2020, ASCOT, WA
Ascot Racecourse.
Email classiccarshow@councilofmotoringclubs.asn.au or visit Shannons Classic Car Show 2020 on Facebook for more info.

Show 'n' Shave For a Cure

08 MAR 2020, COFFS HARBOUR, NSW
Coffs Harbour Leagues Club
65 Stadium Drive.
Email shownshineforbloodcancer@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/Shownshaveforacure.

South Australian Rod & Custom Club Swap Meet

08 MAR 2020, BLAIR ATHOL, SA
Kilburn Oval.
Call Scott on 0412 555 723 or email sarcc@outlook.com.au.

Springthorpe Car Show

08 MAR 2020, MACLEOD, VIC
The Village Common,
Ernest Jones Drive.
Call Jaron on 0433 664 994 or email springthorpecarshow@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.

Just4Causes Car & Bike Show for Beyond Blue

09 MAR 2020, SUNBURY, VIC
Village Green
12 Stawell Street. Email tyler.holden@outlook.com or visit the Facebook page.

Seymour Show 'n' Shine

09 MAR 2020, SEYMOUR, VIC
Kings Park
Call John on 0410 576 201 or email secretary@seymouranddistrictcarclub.com.au.

28th Chryslers on the Murray

13-15 MAR 2020, WODONGA, VIC
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga
Email info@chryslersonthemurray.com or visit chryslersonthemurray.com.

Rich River Rod Run

13-15 MAR 2020, MOAMA, NSW
Perricoot Road
Call Frank on 0419 139 933, email fbowles@aussiebb.com.au or visit richriverrodclub.org.au.

Geelong All Holden Day

14 MAR 2020, GEELONG, VIC
Geelong Baptist College, 590 Anakie Road.
Visit Geelong 16th All Holden Day 2020 on Facebook for more info.

Show 'n' Shine Car Show & Market Day

14 MAR 2020, KILSYTH, VIC
Gladesville Primary School, 48 Gladesville Drive.
Visit the Facebook page for more info.

Geelong Motor Show

15 MAR 2020, GEELONG, VIC
Geelong Showgrounds. 
Call Sean on 0459 335 896 or visit the Facebook page.

Charger Club of WA Supercruise

15 MAR 2020, CAVERSHAM, WA
Belmont Sports & Recreation Centre.
Call 0459 325 340 or visit chargerclubofwa.asn.au.

Motor De Pyrenees

15 MAR 2020, NATTE YALLOCK, VIC
Natte Yallock Recreation Reserve.
Call Neil on 0409 541 610 or email phvcinc2013@gmail.com.

Werribee & District Collectable Vehicle Club Show 'n' Shine

15 MAR 2020, WERRIBEE, VIC
Civic Centre car park, 45 Princes Highway.
Visit facebook.com/WDCVC for more info.

All Holden Day

21 MAR 2020, WARRMAMBOOL, VIC
Pertobe Road, Lake Pertobe.
Call Peter on 0400 638 928 or email peter-dunn8@bigpond.com.

Laggan Pub Car Show

21 MAR 2020, LAGGAN, NSW
Peelwood Road.
Call (02) 4837 3208 or Leigh on 0438 224 711.

Big Boy Toys Day

21 MAR 2020, BOREE CREEK, NSW
Boree Creek Hotel.
Call (02) 6927 1407

All Commodore Day

22 MAR 2020, SCORESBY, VIC
Caribbean Gardens & Market.
Visit allcommodoreday.com or email info@allcommodoreday.com.

 

FEBRUARY 2020

Car & Bike Show

01 FEB 2020, KANIVA RECREATION RESERVE
Email kanivacarbikeshow@outlook.com

Swanpool Motor Festival

02 FEB 2020, SWANPOOL, VIC
Albert Heaney Oval
2426 Midland Hwy
Call Ross 0417 351 304
or email rcoles49@gmail.com

David Calleja Memorial Show

02 FEB 2020, BACCHUS MARSH, VIC
Maddingley Park
Call Nadine (pm) 0431 444 920
or email nadineh@djhs.org.au

Autorama Illawarra Car & Bike Charity Show

02 FEB 2020, BERKELEY, NSW
East Berkeley Sports Club
Call Giovanni 0418 966 323

Kaos In The Country burnout event

06-08 FEB 2020, KATANNING, WA
Katanning Speedway Forrest Hill Rd
Search Facebook for more info or email kirstymccormick98@hotmail.com

Boddington Street Machine & Motor Show

08 FEB 2020, BODDINGTON, WA
Boddington Football Oval & Rodeo Grounds
Email admin@pcsmc.com.au or search ‘Boddington Motor Show’ on Facebook

StrEATcars ’n’ Foodtrucks

15 FEB 2020, TRARALGON, VIC
Traralgon Showgrounds
Search ‘lvstreetmachiners’ on Facebook for more info

Daylesford Motorfest

16 FEB 2020, DAYLESFORD, VIC
Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Rd
Visit daylesfordmotorfest.com

All American Car Display & Man Cave Alley

16 FEB 2020, PAKENHAM, VIC
All American Car Display & Man Cave Alley
Toomuc Recreation Reserve
Call Peter 0422 001 021
or email allamericancardisplay@gmail.com

Classic & Custom Car Show

16 FEB 2020, DELORAINE, TAS
Deloraine
email deloraine-street-car-show@hotmail.com

Brisbane Car Show

22 FEB 2020, BEENLEIGH, QLD
Beenleigh Showgrounds
Visit qldcruising.com.au

Ardmona Cats 2nd Annual Show and Shine

22 FEB 2020, ARDMONA, VIC
Ardmona Recreation Reserve
Held by the Ardmona Football and Netball club
Lots of cars/bikes to see, live band, kids activities and trophies to be won.
$5 per car, gold coin for general admission. Gates open 9.00am.
Visit facebook.com/ArdmonaFNC

Showcars Melbourne PPG Showdown

22-23 FEB 2020, MOONEE PONDS, VIC
Moonee Valley Racing Club
1 McPherson St
Visit showcarsmelbourne.com.au

Wings & Things Car & Plane Show

22-23 FEB 2020, GEORGE TOWN, TAS
George Town Airport
Call Rick 0459 039 090
or email ricksherriff59@gmail.com

The Grampians Rod Run

23 FEB 2020, GRAMPIANS, VIC
Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park
email Craig craig@breurs.com.au

Craigieburn Car, Truck & Bike Show

23 FEB 2020, CRAIGIEBURN, VIC
Craigieburn Central
340 Craigieburn Rd
Call Jim 0408 305 558
or craigieburn.carshow@gmail.com

Melbourne Muscle Cars 2020 Classic Car Show

28 FEB 2020, KEILOR DOWNS, VIC
Keilor Central Shopping Centre
80 Taylors Road
Visit the Melbourne Muscle Cars Facebook page for more info

Ballarat Swap Meet

28-29 FEB 2020, BALLARAT, VIC
Ballarat Airport
Visit ballaratswapmeet.com.au

racewars

Racewars

29 FEB-02 MAR 2020, ALBANY, WA
Albany Airport
Visit www.racewars.com.au

Colac Show & Shine

29 FEB 2020, COLAC, VIC
Colac Memorial Square
Call Marlene on 0412 493 124 or email gamarketing@optusnet.com.au.

Penrite Auto Fest 2020

29 FEB 2020, DANDENONG, VIC
110-116 Greens Road
Visit Penrite Auto Fest 2020 Facebook page for more info

Avalon 5K Burnout & Wet T-Shirt Competition

29 FEB 2020, LARA, VIC
Avalon Raceway
Old Melbourne Road. Visit the Avalon Burnout Events Facebook page for more info.

Logan Car Show

29 FEB 2020, LOGAN, VIC
Logan Pub
6742 Wimmera Highway.
Call Keith on (03) 5496 2220 or 0412 463 289.

 

JANUARY 2020

summernats

Street Machine Summernats 33

02-05 JANUARY 2020
Exhibition Park
Visit summernats.com.au for more info

Modified Nation Motor Show

05 JANUARY 2020, SCORESBY, VIC
Caribbean Gardens
Visit Facebook for more info

Crib Point Annual Classic Car Show

05 JANUARY 2020, CRIB POINT, VIC
Crib Point Railway Station
Email: suehawke64@gmail.com

Kustom Nationals Beach Party

05-06 JANUARY 2020, PHILLIP ISLAND, VIC
Phillip Island
Visit kustoms.com.au for more info

Camperdown Car & Bike Show

11 JANUARY 2020, CAMPERDOWN, VIC
Main Street
Call Andrew: 0419 567 529 or email andrew@minervainsurance.com.au

Port Fairy Rod Run

12 JANUARY 2020, PORT FAIRY, VIC
Southcombe Park Oval
Call Dale 0407 424 643 or email dale@hammonds.com.au
Or visit southweststreetrodders.com

Knox Show 'N' Shine

14 JANUARY 2020, WANTIRNA SOUTH, VIC
Westfield Knox
425 Burwood Hwy
Search Facebook for more info

Classic & Rod Club Cruise Night

17 JANUARY 2020, CRANBOURNE, VIC
Cranbourne Soccer Club
Call Sam 0407 020 200
Or visit classicandrodclub.com.au

Tooradin Tractor Pull 'N' Car Show

18 JANUARY 2020, TOORADIN, VIC
Tooradin Tractor Pull & Truck Show Complex
Visit Facebook for more info

Motorvation 34

18 JANUARY 2020, PERTH, WA
Perth Motorplex
Visit motorplex.com.au for more info

Northern Car & Bike Show & Shine

18 JANUARY 2020, PASCOE VALE, VIC
Cole Reserve
Email conroy@powercor.com.au or visit standrewscc.com.au/

Holden day

All Holden Day 2020

19 JANUARY 2020, GLENELG, SA
Wigley Reserve
Call Roger 0419 730 177 or Richard 0432 505 997

Centre State Swap Meet

19 JANUARY 2020, BENDIGO, VIC
Bendito Jockey Club
Visit centrestaterodders.com

Australia Day Motor Show

26 JANUARY 2020, BALLARAT, VIC
Rubicon St
Visit vccc.org.au

Australia Day Picnic Swap Meet

26 JANUARY 2020, ALTONA, VIC
Apex Park
Email dberner@optusnet.com.au or visit facebook.com/hobsonsbaymen

Australia Day Show 'n' Shine

26 JANUARY 2020, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS, QLD
GHM Sports Club
902 Steve Irwin Way
Visit Facebook for more info

Drag the farmers out of drought 

26 JANUARY 2020, PALMYRA DRAGWAY, MACKAY, QLD
Family-friendly charity event to support and raise funds for drought-stricken farmers in Northern Qld. 
Website: 2envious.com.au
Event page: facebook.com/events/423690918504954

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, BATHURST, NSW
Mt Panorama Circuit.
Visit bathurst12hour.com.au

South Coast Nostalgia Hot Rod & Custom Run

31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, MORUYA, NSW
Riverbreeze Holiday Park.
Call Lee 0419 845 890
or email southcoastnats@bigpond.com

DECEMBER 2019

Shannons Cars & Coffee

01 DECEMBER 2019, WEST END, QLD
305 Montague Road 
Visit shannons.com.au for more info

Show Us Ya Wheels

01 DECEMBER 2019, NUMURKAH, VIC
Numurkah Showgrounds, Tunnock Road
Email grahamdean11@gmail.com for more info

Prison Break 2019

07 DECEMBER 2019, COORIEMUNGLE, VIC
Camp Cooriemungle 
Email treasurer@guzzlerscarclubinc.com for more info

Day of the Volkswagen

08 DECEMBER 2019, WILSON PARK, WA
Wilson Park
Visit vwclubwa.com for more info

Machines & Macciatos

15 DECEMBER 2019, CURL CURL, NSW
Harbord Bowling & Recreation Club
Visit shannons.com.au/club/events/machines-macchiatos-3 for more info

Classic & Rod Club Cruize Night

20 DECEMBER 2019, CRANBOURNE, VIC
Call Sam 0407 020 200 or
Visit classicandrodclub.com.au

Sporto's Car Meet

20 DECEMBER 2019, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS, QLD
902 Steve Irwin Way, Glass House Mountains Sports Club
Visit Facebook for more info

Greenway Muscle Cars & Bikes

21 DECEMBER 2019, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
1187 The Horsley Drive
Search Facebook for more info

Barnies December Fest

21 DECEMBER 2019, LAWNTON, QLD
757 Gympie Road
Visit Facebook for more info

Geelong Charity Mega Meet

28 DECEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC
Harvey Norman Waurn Ponds
Search Facebook for more info

Harry's Cafe De Wheels

28 DECEMBER 2019, LIVERPOOL, NSW
Shop 1/20 Orange Grove Rd
Search Facebook for more info

Holden FX/FJ Nationals

28 DEC 2019 - 1 JAN 2020, COOMA, NSW
Showgrounds and surrounds
Visit fxfjnats.com.au for more info

Classic Cars & Coffee

29 DECEMBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA
University of WA
Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com for more info

 

 

NOVEMBER 2019

LOO5ENATS 2019

01-02 NOVEMBER 2019, STAWELL, VIC,
Stawell Motorsports Club
Visit facebook.com/events/319054662370650/

 

car meet
All Mods Meet

03 NOVEMBER 2019, WARRAGUL, VIC,
Coffee & car meet held the first Sunday of every month.
Meeting point is the corner of Howitt St & Burke St, Warragul.
Starts 8:30am. Come along if you have a cool car and love to talk cars and drink coffee.

Global Village Motorfest & Fair

03 NOVEMBER 2019, MUSWELLBROOK, NSW,
Muswellbrook Showgrounds

27th Annual Rod & Custom Picnic

03 NOVEMBER 2019, BERWICK, VIC,
74 Beaumont Rd
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/330852441128235/

Swap Meet & Car Show Fundraiser

03 NOVEMBER, 2019, ROCKLEA, QLD,
Rocklea Showgrounds

Lake Mulwala Rod Run

08-10 NOVEMBER 2019, LAKE MULWALA, NSW,
Lake Mulwala
Visit northernsuburbsstreetrods.com.au 

Bright Iconic Rod Run

08-10 NOVEMBER 2019, BRIGHT, VIC,
Bright Sports Ground
visit brightsiconicrodrun.com.au

| Read next: Bright Rod Run 2018 – Gallery

Noosa Hill Climb Classic & Sports Car Challenge

09-10 NOVEMBER 2019, TEWANTIN, QLD,
Tewantin National Park
Visit hrcc.org.au

Black Dog Cruise

09 NOVEMBER 2019, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC,
Premier Speedway
Follow the link facebook.com/events/463991781121053/

David and Dorothy Beer's Private Museum Open Day

10 NOVEMBER 2019, ALMA, VIC,
608 Maryborough-St Arnaud Road

Cars That Changed the World (exhibition)

10 NOVEMBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Gippsland Vehicle Collection, 1A Maffra-Sale road
Visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au

Linwood House Vehicle Display

10 NOVEMBER 2019, GUILDFORD, NSW,
25 Byron Rd

Tuned Street Meet

10 NOVEMBER 2019, SYDNEY, NSW,
Sydney Motorsport Park
Follow the link https://www.facebook.com/events/316404852305193/

Drouin Swap Meet & Show ‘n’ Shine

10 NOVEMBER 2019, DROUIN, VIC,
Lardner Park
Follow the link facebook.com/events/2254039778018198/

Street Machine Drag Challenge 2019

10-15 NOVEMBER 2019, VIC,
 Calder Park, TBA, Mildura, Portland, Calder Park
Visit whichcar.com.au/streetmachine/events/drag-challenge

Adelaide Auto Expo

15-16 NOVEMBER 2019, WAYVILLE, SA,
 Adelaide Showground
Email gsgarage@tpg.com.au
Website: https://adelaideautoexpo.com.au/

V8 Superboat Finals

16-17 NOVEMBER 2019, TWEED COAST, NSW,
Tweed Coast
Visit v8superboats.com.au

Meredith Car Show and Family Day

17 NOVEMBER 2019, MEREDITH, VIC,
 Meredith Car Show & Family Day, Meredith Cricket Club. 
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/323641215240744/

Day of Volkswagen 2019

17 NOVEMBER 2019, YARRA GLEN, VIC,
 Yarra Glen Racecourse
Visit vwclub.com.au

Melbourne Datsun Day 2019

17 NOVEMBER 2019, TEMPLESTOWE, VIC,
 Fitzsimons Lane
Follow the link facebook.com/events/262358017986190/

Springnats 2019

22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, SHEPPARTON, VIC,
 Shepparton Showgrounds
Visit autofest.com.au for more

Geelong Revival Motoring Festival

22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,
 Eastern Beach
Visit geelongrevival.com.au to find out more.

2019 Ballarat Rod Run

22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, BALLARAT, VIC,
 BIG 4 Ballarat Goldfields Holiday Park
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/823487064720144/

HOT Import Nights

23 NOVEMBER 2019, HOMEBUSH, NSW,
 Sydney Showground
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/354582418807773/

Machines and Macchiatos Triple Shot Super Show

23-24 NOVEMBER 2019, ST IVES, NSW,
 St Ives Showground
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/2275179619387719/

Holden Out For a Cure

24 NOVEMBER 2019, BIRKDALE, QLD,
 Judy Holt Park
email holdenoutforacureallholdenday@gmail.com

Monbulk Car Show

24 NOVEMBER 2019, MONBULK, VIC,
 Main Street
Contact monbulkcarshow@gmail.com

Kiama Auto Expo

24 NOVEMBER 2019, KIAMA, NSW,
 Kiama Showground and Pavilion
Email kiamarotarypublicrelations@gmail.com for more.

Lions Swap and Show & Shine

24 NOVEMBER 2019, WANGARATTA, VIC,
 Wangaratta Showgrounds
Visit wangaratta.vic.lions.org.au/swapmeet to find out more.

HQ run #6

24 NOVEMBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC,
 BP Eastlink outbound
Follow the link to find out more facebook.com/events/477983286073027/

Hot Rod Social Breakfast on Lygon St

24 NOVEMBER 2019, CARLTON, VIC,
 Lygon St
Follow the link to find out more facebook.com/events/2290761567706724/

Chromefest

25-27 NOVEMBER 2019, THE ENTRANCE, NSW,
 Lygon St
Visit calcruisin.com/chromefest-2019 for more

Hot Rods for the Homeless

30 NOVEMBER 2019, GOSFORD, NSW,
 Gosford Showgrounds

Sapphire Smokeout burnout comp

30 NOVEMBER 2019, CANDELO, NSW,
 Sapphire Speedway
Follow the link for more whichcar.com.au/sapphire-smokeout

Beer & Blowers

30 NOVEMBER 2019, WELLINGTON, NSW,
Wellington Hotel
1:30pm until late 
Visit the Facebook page for more

OCTOBER 2019

choppedChopped is back!

04-06 OCTOBER 2019, CARISBROOK, VIC
Visit: chopped.com.au

Read more: Chopped 2015 - gallery

Holden H Series (HQ-HJ-HX-HZ-WB) Nationals 

04-06 OCTOBER 2019, MILDURA, VIC.
Email h.series.nats@gmail.com.

Street Machine Supernats

04-06 OCTOBER 2019, MALLALA MOTOR SPORT PARK, SA.
Visit: www.supernats.com.au

Read next: Street Machine Supernats 2017 gallery

Rats Tatts ’n’ Pin-Ups 

05 OCTOBER 2019, MT EVELYN, VIC,
York On Lilydale,
cnr York Rd & Swansea Rd.
Email yorkonlilydale@alhgroup.com.au.

vw nationalsVW Nationals

05-06 OCTOBER, WARWICK, QLD
Warwick Dragway
warwickdragway.com/

Annual Motoring Expo

06 OCTOBER 2019, KEMBLA GRANGE, NSW,
Australian Motorlife Museum.
Email admin@motorlifemuseum.com or visit australianmotorlifemuseum.com.

FordAll Ford Day 

06 OCTOBER 2019, BASSENDEAN, WA,
Blue Steel Oval.
Visit afd.asn.au 

Read next: All Ford Day Geelong, 2018

Euroa Show & Shine 

06 OCTOBER 2019, EUROA, VIC,
Main Street and park area.
ross@euroshowandshine.com.

Annual Swap Meet and Show 'n' Shine 

20 OCTOBER 2019, BAIRNSDALE, VIC,
Lucknow Football Grounds
Email info@lakesters.com.au
facebook.com/events/2332986873693178/

Bathurst 1000

10-13 OCTOBER 2019, BATHURST, NSW,
Mount Panorama Racing Circuit
Visit supercars.com.au.

Motorclassica

11-13 OCTOBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC,
Royal Exhibition Building
Visit motorclassica.com.au.

Car and Motorcycle Show ‘n’ Shine For Brain Cancer

12 OCTOBER 2019, MOUNT BARKER, SA,
Keith Stephenson Park

Rats Tatts n PinUps

12 OCTOBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,
Gateway Hotel Princes Hwy
Follow the link: facebook.com/events/443166942903900/

Open Day & Show ‘n’ Shine

12 OCTOBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC, ,
66a Access way
Follow the link: facebook.com/events/499730017461281/

Merrigum Community Group Show ‘n’ Shine

12 OCTOBER 2019, MERRIGUM, VIC,
Merrigum Football Oval 
email husslnautodetailing@gmail.com.

World Time Attack Challenge

18-19 OCTOBER 2019, SYDNEY, NSW,
Sydney Motorsport Park
Visit worldtimeattackchallenge.com.

HSCCA Holden Statesman Nationals

19 OCTOBER 2019, SHEPPARTON, VIC,
Shepparton Motor Museum
email peter.russell@me.com.

Maffra Motoring Meander

19-20 OCTOBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Gippsland Vehicle Collection
visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au.

Maitland Heritage Motor & Steam Fair

19 OCTOBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Maitland Rally Grounds
visit heritage-steam-fair.ecwid.com

Warrnambool Bike & Rod Run

19 OCTOBER 2019, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC,
Lake Pertrobe
Contact wboolbikeandrodrun@gmail.com or follow the link facebook.com/events/2742429812562648/

42nd FX FJ Victorian State Titles

19 OCTOBER 2019, CRESWICK, VIC,
1500 Midland Hwy
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/1077584025768131/

Early Falcon Nationals

20 OCTOBER 2019, NAGAMBIE, VIC,
Nagambie Lakes
email pino@plbuildingdesign.com.au

Annual Holden Celebration/Route 69 Cruise

20 OCTOBER 2019, TRAFALGAR, VIC,
Trafalgar Holden Museum
Visit trafalgarholdenmuseum.com.au

All Chrysler Day

20 OCTOBER 2019, CRANEBROOK, NSW,
1 Museum Dr Penrith
Visit allchryslerday.com

| Read next: Chryslers On The Murray 2019

Australian vs American Muscle Car Showdown

20 OCTOBER 2019, LYNDOCH, SA,
Lyndoch Recreation Reserve
Email holdencommodoressfc@yahoo.com

Chryslers at Caribbean Display

20 OCTOBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC,
Caribbean Gardens & Market
Visit chryslerclub.org.au

Classic Cars & Coffee

20 OCTOBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA,
University of WA
Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com

All Wheels Show ‘n’ Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, HERNE HILL, WA,
University of WA
Visit vcmperthevents.com

Lake Mac Big Weekend Show & Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, LAKE MACQUARIE, NSW,
Speers Point Park

Machines & Macchiato’s

20 OCTOBER 2019, CURL CURL, NSW,
Harbord Bowling and Recreation Club
Visit sydneymachinasocialclub.org

Marsh Rodders Show & Shine and Swap Meet

20 OCTOBER 2019, BACCHUS MARSH, VIC ,
Maddingley Park

2019 Victorian Monaro State Titles

20 OCTOBER 2019, CELTENHAM, VIC,
Cheltenham Secondary College
visit monaroclubvic.com.au.

Wandandian Wood Chop & Car Show

20 OCTOBER 2019, WANDANDIAN, NSW,
Progress Hall
Visit wandandian.org.au

Cooroy Car Show

20 OCTOBER 2019, COOROY, QLD,
Johnson Park
email cooroycarshow@gmail.com

Camden Car Show

20 OCTOBER 2019, CAMDEN, NSW,
Camden Showgrounds
visit 567chevclub.com.au

Tatura Show & Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, TATURA, VIC,
Tatura Racecourse
Email GVFinsAndFenders@gmail.com or follow the link facebook.com/events/1009086905958690/

Torquefest

25-27 OCTOBER 2019, MARYBOROUGH, QLD,
Maryborough Showgrounds
Visit torquefest.com.au

Murray Bridge Autofest

25 OCTOBER 2019, MURRAY BRIDGE, SA,
Murray Bridgeshowgrounds & Speedway
Visit autofest.com.au

Chromefest 2019

25-27 OCTOBER 2019, THE ENTRANCE, NSW,
Memorial Park
Visit calcruisin.com

Hot Rod's For The Homeless

26 OCTOBER 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, QLD,
1895 Camden Valley Highway
Visit hotrodsforthehomeless.com.au

Ford vs Holden Nationals

26 OCTOBER 2019, HEATHCOTE, VIC,
Heathcote Park Raceway
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/647670032385006/

| Read next: Holden Nationals 2019 - Results & Gallery

Drive In Night - Combined Chrysler Clubs Vic

26 OCTOBER 2019, DANDENONG, VIC,
Lunar Drive In
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/1258418180979070/

Border Battle

26 OCTOBER 2019, WODONGA , VIC,
Junction Square Wodonga
email lukehuntermedia@outlook.com facebook.com/events/386018788780294/

Cheeky Classics Car Show

26 OCTOBER 2019, FRANKSTON, VIC
The Cheeky Squire bar
Visit melbourneoldschoolcruisers.com.au

Rock the Clock Festival

26-27 OCTOBER 2019, CAMPERDOWN, VIC,
Camperdown
Visit rocktheclock.com.au

All GM Day

27 OCTOBER 2019, CAMPERDOWN, VIC,
Ballarat Turf Club
visit allgmday.com.au

Gilbert's Motoring Festival

27 OCTOBER 2019, STRATHALBYN, SA,
Strathalbyn oval
Visit strathalbynsa.com.au

Rochester Motoring Club Show & Shine

27 OCTOBER 2019, ROCHESTER, VIC,
Riverside Holiday Park

Top Gear @ Rocky Cape Car

27 OCTOBER 2019, ROCKY CAPE, TAS,
The Rocky Cape Tavern
Email rockycapelions@gmail.com

Tallangatta Swap Meet & Show ‘n’ Shine

27 OCTOBER 2019, TALLANGATTA, VIC,
Tallangatta Showgrounds
email vtrish@y7mail.com

Route 66 Car & Bike Show

27 OCTOBER 2019, TAYLORS LAKES, VIC,
Lakeside Banquet and Convention Centre
Email route66carandbikeclub@outlook.com

 

SEPTEMBER 2019

Chrysler Expo 2019

01 SEPTEMBER 2019, ROCKLEA, QLD
Rocklea Showgrounds.
Visit chryslerownersclubqld.com or contact chryslerexpo@gmail.com.

Father’s Day Car Show & Market

01 SEPTEMBER 2019, MOE, VIC
Old Gippstown.
Search Facebook.

Showcars Melbourne Father’s Day Car & Bike Show

01 SEPTEMBER 2019, ST KILDA, VIC
Acland Street.
Visit showcarsmelbourne.com.au.

Just V8s Annual Show ’n’ Shine

01 SEPTEMBER 2019, CURRIMUNDI, QLD
Currimundi Hotel,
Buderim Street.
Search shannons.com.au/club/events for more.

Cars Under the Stars

07 SEPTEMBER 2019, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
1183-1187 Horsley Drive.
Search Facebook for more.

5K Burnouts & Wet T-Shirt Comp

07 SEPTEMBER 2019, LARA, VIC
Avalon Raceway,
210 Melbourne Road

Car & Coffee Show

08 SEPTEMBER 2019, LISMORE, NSW
cnr Orion and Dawson Street.
email summerlandsportsclassiccarclub@gmail.com.

Guildford Grumpies Annual Show ’n’ Shine

08 SEPTEMBER 2019, GUILDFORD, VIC
John Powell Reserve.
Visit guildfordgrumpies.com or contact grumpyhq@gmail.com.

Cruise 4 Kids 2019

08 SEPTEMBER 2019, LARA, VIC
Avalon Airport,
80 Beach Road.
Visit cruisin4kids.com.au.

wagon
6th Wagon Nationals

08 SEPTEMBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC
Caribbean Gardens & Market.
email entries to wagonnationals@gmail.com.

Kuztum ’A’ Rama Warehouse Party

14 SEPTEMBER 2019, CARRUM DOWNS, VIC
115 Frankston Gardens Drive.
Email kuztumarama@gmail.com.

Street Car Throwdown

14 SEPTEMBER, HEATHCOTE, VIC
Heathcote Park Raceway
facebook.com/streetcarthrowdown/

Toranafest cruiseToranafest, Maitland Park

14-15 SEPTEMBER 2019, MAITLAND, NSW
Visit toranafest.com.au.

Read more: Toranafest 2015 - gallery

Coffee & Cars Morning at Albert Park

15 SEPTEMBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC
22 Aughtie Drive.
Visit bmwdcm.com.au/event-3501949.

2019 Super Sunday Show ’n’ Shine 

15 SEPTEMBER 2019, BEAUDESERT, QLD,
Beaudesert Showgrounds.
Visit scenicrimmotorsports.com.

Appin Wheels Festival 

15 SEPTEMBER 2019, APPIN, NSW
Appin Public School.

Maroubra Beach Hop charity car show 

15 SEPTEMBER 2019, MAROUBRA, NSW
Broadarrow Reserve.
Email rickochev@gmail.com.

Kyogle Motor Vehicle Club Show ’n’ Shine 

15 SEPTEMBER 2019, KYOGLE, NSW, 
Kyogle Football Grounds.
Email kyoglemotorvehicleclub@gmail.com.

Shannons Nationals, Sandown Raceway 

20-22 SEPTEMBER 2019, SPRINGVALE, VIC
Visit thenationals.com.au/sandown/.

Jamieson High Country Rod Muster 

20-22 SEPTEMBER 2019, JAMIESON, VIC
email HighCountryRodders@hotmail.com.

Cranksters Cruise Nagambie 

20-22 SEPTEMBER 2019, NAGAMBIE, VIC,
Nagambie Lakes Regatta Centre,
69 Loddings Lane.
Visit cranksterscruise.org.au.

Bannockburn Custom Car & Bike Show 

21 SEPTEMBER 2019, BANNOCKBURN, VIC,
Bannockburn Football Club.

Show Me Your Ride 

21 SEPTEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,
76 Purnell Road.
Search Facebook for more.

Trash & Treasure – Cars Under the Stars 

21 SEPTEMBER 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, NSW,
1895 Camden Valley Highway.
Visit carsunderthestars.com.

Kenda 660 Radial Riot

21 SEPTEMBER, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Willowbank Raceway
Visit: kenda660.com

Watch next: Kenda Radial Riot testing, 2017 - video

Rat Trap dragsterWorld Fuel Altered Challenge

21 SEPTEMBER, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Willowbank Raceway
sydneydragway.com.au

Read more: World Fuel Altered Challenge coming to Sydney Dragway

Severed Slam 2019 Custom Car Show

21 SEPTEMBER 2019, FORSTER, NSW
John Wright Park.
facebook.com/events/280256676170875/

Classic Cars & Coffee 

22 SEPTEMBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA,
University Of WA.
Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com.

Cool Cars Kickin’ Cancer 

22 SEPTEMBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Gippsland Vehicle Collection,
1a Maffra/Sale Road.
Visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au.

The Mallee Bull Show ’n’ Shine & Buy 

22 SEPTEMBER 2019, BIRCHIP, VIC,
Swap & Sell,
Birchip Community Leisure Centre.
Search shannons.com.au/club/events.

Majestic VannersMajestic Vanners panel van meet 

26-30 SEPTEMBER 2019, WODONGA, VIC.
email majesticvanin@gmail.com.

Read more: Majestic Vanners 2017 - gallery

HK-HT-HG Nationals 

27-30 SEPTEMBER 2019, GLENVIEW, QLD,
Glenview.
Visit hktgclubqld.com/entrant-info.

Read more: Holden HK-HT-HG Nationals 2018 - gallery

Burnside Show & Shine 

29 SEPTEMBER 2019, BURNSIDE HEIGHTS, VIC,
Burnside Heights Recreation Reserve.

The Rockin’ Tones 50s & 60s Rock ’n’ Roll Live 

28 SEPTEMBER 2019, ST ANDREWS, VIC,
St Andrews Hotel,
79 Burns Street.
Search Facebook for more info.

Broods Photography meet 

28 SEPTEMBER 2019, ALTONA, VIC,
Autobarn Altona.
Email broods.photography@gmail.com.

Beach, Chicken & Cars 

28 SEPTEMBER 2019, CARRUM, VIC,
1a McLeod Road.
Search Facebook.

Great Southern Classic Car Show 

29 SEPTEMBER 2019, DENMARK, WA,
Strickland Street.
Visit gsclassiccars.com.

Spring Hill Coffee 

29 SEPTEMBER 2019, SPRING HILL, NSW,
Trucks, Cars & Bikes,
Spring Hill Recreation Ground.

VB-VL Commodore meet 

29 SEPTEMBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC,
Caribbean Gardens & Market,
1280 Ferntree Gully Road.
Search ‘Early Commodore Community’ on Facebook.

ACT Holden Day 

29 SEPTEMBER 2019, QUEANBEYAN, NSW,
Queanbeyan Showgrounds.
Search ‘ACT Holden Day’ on Facebook.

 

AUGUST 2019

Power On Petrie Auto Festival

16-19 AUGUST 2019, NAMBOUR, QLD
Nambour Showgrounds.
Visit poweronpetrie.com 

A Chequered Past Museum Car Show

17 AUGUST 2019, TIRRANNAVILLE, NSW
Wakefield Park Raceway.
Email programs@nma.gov.au or visit nma.gov.au/whats-on/chequered-past.

Gazzanats 2019

17 AUGUST 2019, HIDDEN VALLEY, NT
Hidden Valley Motorsports Park.
Visit gazzanats.com or contact myersgd1@bigpond.net.au.

Watch next: Gazzanats WA 2019 powerskids - video

Killer Rides Live

17-18 AUGUST 2019, UNANDERRA, NSW
Illawarra Hocker Centre. 
Visit killerrides.com.au or email paul@killerrides.com.au.

Drag 'n' Skiz

17 AUGUST 2019, BAIRNSDALE, VIC
Bairnsdale Dragway. 
Visit: gippslandmotorplex.com

Nuts & Bolts & Bikes car and bike show

17 AUGUST 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, NSW
1895 Camden Valley Highway.
Search Facebook for more.

All Holden Day
All Holden & GM Day

18 AUGUST 2019, BENDIGO, VIC
Bendigo Showgrounds,
47 Holmes Road.

Read next: NSW All Holden Day, 2018

CMC Shannons Sydney Classic 

18 AUGUST 2019, EASTERN CREEK, NSW
Sydney Motorsport Park.
Visit sydneyclassic.com.

Narellan Car Show

18 AUGUST 2019, CAMDEN, NSW
Onslow Park.

HQ Holden Run

18 AUGUST 2019, BRISBANE, Qld
Auto One Browns Plains to Redland Bay Hotel
Visit facebook.com/HqHoldenRun

The Blues Brothers
Drive-In movie night: The Blues Brothers

23 AUGUST 2019, BERRY SPRINGS, NT
Berry Springs Recreation Reserve.

Read next: The Blues Brothers (1980) - ripper car movies

Hot Rods For The Homeless 

24 AUGUST 2019, ADVANCETOWN, QLD
Advancetown Hotel.
Visit hotrodsforthehomeless.com.au.

Big Boys Toys Expo

24-25 AUGUST 2019, NEWCASTLE, NSW
Newcastle Harness Racing Club,
New Lambton.
Visit bigboystoysexpo.com.au.

Jamboree

24-25 AUGUST 2019, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Willowbank Raceway
Visit: www.jamboree.com.au

Read next: Jeremy 'Jet' Martin's 4000hp twin-turbo VB Commodore runs fives at Sydney Jamboree

Joanne’s Wish Dice Run

25 AUGUST 2019, YANCO, NSW
Yanco Family Hotel.

Mount Isa Show & Swap Meet

25 AUGUST 2019, MOUNT ISA, QLD
Buchanan Park.
email mountisamotorsports@gmail.com.

Car Show & Market Day

25 AUGUST 2019, WHITTLESEA, VIC
Whittlesea Secondary College,
55 Laurel Street. Search Facebook for more.

Rats, Tatts ’n’ Pin-Ups

25 AUGUST 2019, FAWKNER, VIC
Meadow Inn Hotel-Motel,
1435 Sydney Road.
Search Facebook for more.

Tuned

25 AUGUST 2019, DANDENONG, VIC
Melbourne Monster Meet,
Greaves Reserve.
Search Facebook for more.

Red Centrenats
Red CentreNATS

30 AUG-01 SEP 2019, ALICE SPRINGS, NT
Cruising, burnouts, show ’n’ shine, drag racing and more.
Visit redcentrenats.com.au.

See our previous coverage of Red CentreNATS here

Rides by Kam Track Day

30 AUGUST 2019, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Queensland Raceway
Visit www.kam.com.au

Singleton High School Auto Festival

31 AUGUST 2019, SINGLETON, NSW
Singleton High School.
Contact shsautofestival@outlook.com.

