Car events calendar 2021

Would you like your event included? It’s easy! Just shoot us an email: streetmachine@bauer-media.com.au

[Go to: FEBRUARY, MARCH, APRIL, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER, NOVEMBER, DECEMBER, PAST EVENTS,]

JANUARY 2021

Street Machine Summernats 34

07-10 JAN 2021

Exhibition Park, CANBERRA

Visit the Summernats page for more info and updates

Chopped

22-24 JAN 2021

Carisbrook, VIC

chopped.com.au







FEBRUARY 2021

Meguiar's MotorEx

06-07 FEB 2021

Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC

motorex.com.au



See our gallery from MotorEx 2019

Mansfield Classic Holden Nationals

11-15 FEB 2020

Mansfield, VIC

autofest.com.au





Showcars Melbourne

21 FEB 2020

Mooney Valley racecourse, VIC

showcarsmelbourne.com.au

[Back to Top]

MARCH 2021

Autofest Bathurst

05-07 MAR 2021

Mount Panorama, NSW

autofest.com.au/bathurst

DLRA Speed week

08-12 MAR 2021

Lake Gairdner, SA

dlra.org.au

See the gallery from the 2019 Speed week event here

Chryslers on the Murray

12-14 MAR 2021

Wodonga, Vic

chryslersonthemurray.com



See our gallery from the 2019 COTM here

APRIL 2021

Van Nationals

02-05 APR 2021,

Parkes Showgrounds, NSW

vannationals.com.au

RockyNats

02-05 APR 2021,

Rockhampton, QLD

rockynats.com.au

[Back to Top]

MAY 2021

Hot Rod & Custom Auto Expo

29-30 MAY 2021,

Rosehill Racecourse, SYDNEY

hotrodandcustom.com.au

JUNE 2021

Cooly Rocks On

09-13 JUN 2021

Coolangatta, QLD

coolyrockson.com



See our gallery from 2018

JULY 2021

Greazefest

30 JUL-01 AUG 2021

Redland Showgrounds, Cleveland, QLD

greazefest.com

[Back to Top]

AUGUST 2021

SEPTEMBER 2021

Red CentreNATS

03-05 SEP 2021

Alice Sprints, NT

redcentrenats.com.au

OCTOBER 2021

NOVEMBER 2021

SEMA Show

02-05 NOV 2021

Las Vegas, USA

semashow.com

DECEMBER 2021

Chic Henry's Birthday

15 DEC 2021

chichenry.com



Send your event details to Spit & Polish, Street Machine, Locked Bag 12, Oakleigh, Vic 3166 or email streetmachine@bauer-media.com.au.

[Back to Top]

PAST EVENTS:

MARCH 2020

Dandenong All Holden Show

01 MAR 2020, DANDENONG, VIC

Dandenong Showgrounds

Visit the Dandenong All Holden Car Show page on Facebook for more info.

Legends of the Mountain Show 'n' Shine

01 MAR 2020, KYABRAM, VIC

Kyabram Showground.

Visit the Legends of the Mountain Facebook page for more info.

Mountain District Rodders Picnic Day

01 MAR 2020, BAYSWATER, VIC

51 Elizabeth Street

Visit Mountain District Rodders Picnic Day on Facebook for more info.

Meguiar's Cars and Caffeine

01 MAR 2020, SILVERWATER, NSW

Unit 35, Slough Business Park

Holker Street

Visit Cars and Caffeine on Facebook for more info.

Morpeth Motorama

01 MAR 2020, MORPETH, NSW

Closebourne House

135 Morpeth Road

Call Brian on 0414 811 943 or email brian@coffey.net.au.

Shannons Wheels 2020

01 MAR 2020, QUEANBEYAN, ACT

Queanbeyan Showgrounds.

Call Joe on 0407 331 048, email secretary@stharc.prg.au or visit stharc.org.au.

Phillip Island Cavalcade Parade Fundraiser

07 MAR 2020, COWES, VIC

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Email belinda_douglas@shannons.com.au.

Clunes Historic Vehicle Show

08 MAR 2020, CLUNES, VIC

Clunes Showgrounds.

Call Neil on 0435 252 647.

All GM Day Wangaratta

08 MAR 2020, WANGARATTA, VIC

Apex Park.

Call Lester on 0427 500 815 or email ckiskov@bigpond.com.

Belgrave Rotary Car Show

08 MAR 2020, FERNY CREEK, VIC

Ferny Creek Reserve.

Visit portal.clubrunner.ca/5429 or email president@belgraverotary.com.

Kool Kruisers Charity Car & Bike Show

08 MAR 2020, PRESTONS, NSW

Liverpool Catholic Club.

Call John on 0417 401 402.

Shannons Classic Car Show 2020

08 MAR 2020, ASCOT, WA

Ascot Racecourse.

Email classiccarshow@councilofmotoringclubs.asn.au or visit Shannons Classic Car Show 2020 on Facebook for more info.

Show 'n' Shave For a Cure

08 MAR 2020, COFFS HARBOUR, NSW

Coffs Harbour Leagues Club

65 Stadium Drive.

Email shownshineforbloodcancer@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/Shownshaveforacure.

South Australian Rod & Custom Club Swap Meet

08 MAR 2020, BLAIR ATHOL, SA

Kilburn Oval.

Call Scott on 0412 555 723 or email sarcc@outlook.com.au.

Springthorpe Car Show

08 MAR 2020, MACLEOD, VIC

The Village Common,

Ernest Jones Drive.

Call Jaron on 0433 664 994 or email springthorpecarshow@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.

Just4Causes Car & Bike Show for Beyond Blue

09 MAR 2020, SUNBURY, VIC

Village Green

12 Stawell Street. Email tyler.holden@outlook.com or visit the Facebook page.

Seymour Show 'n' Shine

09 MAR 2020, SEYMOUR, VIC

Kings Park

Call John on 0410 576 201 or email secretary@seymouranddistrictcarclub.com.au.

28th Chryslers on the Murray

13-15 MAR 2020, WODONGA, VIC

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga

Email info@chryslersonthemurray.com or visit chryslersonthemurray.com.

Rich River Rod Run

13-15 MAR 2020, MOAMA, NSW

Perricoot Road

Call Frank on 0419 139 933, email fbowles@aussiebb.com.au or visit richriverrodclub.org.au.

Geelong All Holden Day

14 MAR 2020, GEELONG, VIC

Geelong Baptist College, 590 Anakie Road.

Visit Geelong 16th All Holden Day 2020 on Facebook for more info.

Show 'n' Shine Car Show & Market Day

14 MAR 2020, KILSYTH, VIC

Gladesville Primary School, 48 Gladesville Drive.

Visit the Facebook page for more info.

Geelong Motor Show

15 MAR 2020, GEELONG, VIC

Geelong Showgrounds.

Call Sean on 0459 335 896 or visit the Facebook page.

Charger Club of WA Supercruise

15 MAR 2020, CAVERSHAM, WA

Belmont Sports & Recreation Centre.

Call 0459 325 340 or visit chargerclubofwa.asn.au.

Motor De Pyrenees

15 MAR 2020, NATTE YALLOCK, VIC

Natte Yallock Recreation Reserve.

Call Neil on 0409 541 610 or email phvcinc2013@gmail.com.

Werribee & District Collectable Vehicle Club Show 'n' Shine

15 MAR 2020, WERRIBEE, VIC

Civic Centre car park, 45 Princes Highway.

Visit facebook.com/WDCVC for more info.

All Holden Day

21 MAR 2020, WARRMAMBOOL, VIC

Pertobe Road, Lake Pertobe.

Call Peter on 0400 638 928 or email peter-dunn8@bigpond.com.

Laggan Pub Car Show

21 MAR 2020, LAGGAN, NSW

Peelwood Road.

Call (02) 4837 3208 or Leigh on 0438 224 711.

Big Boy Toys Day

21 MAR 2020, BOREE CREEK, NSW

Boree Creek Hotel.

Call (02) 6927 1407

All Commodore Day

22 MAR 2020, SCORESBY, VIC

Caribbean Gardens & Market.

Visit allcommodoreday.com or email info@allcommodoreday.com.

FEBRUARY 2020

Car & Bike Show

01 FEB 2020, KANIVA RECREATION RESERVE

Email kanivacarbikeshow@outlook.com

Swanpool Motor Festival

02 FEB 2020, SWANPOOL, VIC

Albert Heaney Oval

2426 Midland Hwy

Call Ross 0417 351 304

or email rcoles49@gmail.com

David Calleja Memorial Show

02 FEB 2020, BACCHUS MARSH, VIC

Maddingley Park

Call Nadine (pm) 0431 444 920

or email nadineh@djhs.org.au

Autorama Illawarra Car & Bike Charity Show

02 FEB 2020, BERKELEY, NSW

East Berkeley Sports Club

Call Giovanni 0418 966 323

Kaos In The Country burnout event

06-08 FEB 2020, KATANNING, WA

Katanning Speedway Forrest Hill Rd

Search Facebook for more info or email kirstymccormick98@hotmail.com

Boddington Street Machine & Motor Show

08 FEB 2020, BODDINGTON, WA

Boddington Football Oval & Rodeo Grounds

Email admin@pcsmc.com.au or search ‘Boddington Motor Show’ on Facebook

StrEATcars ’n’ Foodtrucks

15 FEB 2020, TRARALGON, VIC

Traralgon Showgrounds

Search ‘lvstreetmachiners’ on Facebook for more info

Daylesford Motorfest

16 FEB 2020, DAYLESFORD, VIC

Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Rd

Visit daylesfordmotorfest.com

All American Car Display & Man Cave Alley

16 FEB 2020, PAKENHAM, VIC

All American Car Display & Man Cave Alley

Toomuc Recreation Reserve

Call Peter 0422 001 021

or email allamericancardisplay@gmail.com

Classic & Custom Car Show

16 FEB 2020, DELORAINE, TAS

Deloraine

email deloraine-street-car-show@hotmail.com

Brisbane Car Show

22 FEB 2020, BEENLEIGH, QLD

Beenleigh Showgrounds

Visit qldcruising.com.au

Ardmona Cats 2nd Annual Show and Shine

22 FEB 2020, ARDMONA, VIC

Ardmona Recreation Reserve

Held by the Ardmona Football and Netball club

Lots of cars/bikes to see, live band, kids activities and trophies to be won.

$5 per car, gold coin for general admission. Gates open 9.00am.

Visit facebook.com/ArdmonaFNC

Showcars Melbourne PPG Showdown

22-23 FEB 2020, MOONEE PONDS, VIC

Moonee Valley Racing Club

1 McPherson St

Visit showcarsmelbourne.com.au

Wings & Things Car & Plane Show

22-23 FEB 2020, GEORGE TOWN, TAS

George Town Airport

Call Rick 0459 039 090

or email ricksherriff59@gmail.com

The Grampians Rod Run

23 FEB 2020, GRAMPIANS, VIC

Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park

email Craig craig@breurs.com.au

Craigieburn Car, Truck & Bike Show

23 FEB 2020, CRAIGIEBURN, VIC

Craigieburn Central

340 Craigieburn Rd

Call Jim 0408 305 558

or craigieburn.carshow@gmail.com

Melbourne Muscle Cars 2020 Classic Car Show

28 FEB 2020, KEILOR DOWNS, VIC

Keilor Central Shopping Centre

80 Taylors Road

Visit the Melbourne Muscle Cars Facebook page for more info

Ballarat Swap Meet

28-29 FEB 2020, BALLARAT, VIC

Ballarat Airport

Visit ballaratswapmeet.com.au

Racewars

29 FEB-02 MAR 2020, ALBANY, WA

Albany Airport

Visit www.racewars.com.au

Colac Show & Shine

29 FEB 2020, COLAC, VIC

Colac Memorial Square

Call Marlene on 0412 493 124 or email gamarketing@optusnet.com.au.

Penrite Auto Fest 2020

29 FEB 2020, DANDENONG, VIC

110-116 Greens Road

Visit Penrite Auto Fest 2020 Facebook page for more info

Avalon 5K Burnout & Wet T-Shirt Competition

29 FEB 2020, LARA, VIC

Avalon Raceway

Old Melbourne Road. Visit the Avalon Burnout Events Facebook page for more info.

Logan Car Show

29 FEB 2020, LOGAN, VIC

Logan Pub

6742 Wimmera Highway.

Call Keith on (03) 5496 2220 or 0412 463 289.

[Back to Top]

JANUARY 2020

Street Machine Summernats 33

02-05 JANUARY 2020

Exhibition Park

Visit summernats.com.au for more info

Modified Nation Motor Show

05 JANUARY 2020, SCORESBY, VIC

Caribbean Gardens

Visit Facebook for more info

Crib Point Annual Classic Car Show

05 JANUARY 2020, CRIB POINT, VIC

Crib Point Railway Station

Email: suehawke64@gmail.com

Kustom Nationals Beach Party

05-06 JANUARY 2020, PHILLIP ISLAND, VIC

Phillip Island

Visit kustoms.com.au for more info

Camperdown Car & Bike Show

11 JANUARY 2020, CAMPERDOWN, VIC

Main Street

Call Andrew: 0419 567 529 or email andrew@minervainsurance.com.au

Port Fairy Rod Run

12 JANUARY 2020, PORT FAIRY, VIC

Southcombe Park Oval

Call Dale 0407 424 643 or email dale@hammonds.com.au

Or visit southweststreetrodders.com

Knox Show 'N' Shine

14 JANUARY 2020, WANTIRNA SOUTH, VIC

Westfield Knox

425 Burwood Hwy

Search Facebook for more info

Classic & Rod Club Cruise Night

17 JANUARY 2020, CRANBOURNE, VIC

Cranbourne Soccer Club

Call Sam 0407 020 200

Or visit classicandrodclub.com.au

Tooradin Tractor Pull 'N' Car Show

18 JANUARY 2020, TOORADIN, VIC

Tooradin Tractor Pull & Truck Show Complex

Visit Facebook for more info

Motorvation 34

18 JANUARY 2020, PERTH, WA

Perth Motorplex

Visit motorplex.com.au for more info

Northern Car & Bike Show & Shine

18 JANUARY 2020, PASCOE VALE, VIC

Cole Reserve

Email conroy@powercor.com.au or visit standrewscc.com.au/

All Holden Day 2020

19 JANUARY 2020, GLENELG, SA

Wigley Reserve

Call Roger 0419 730 177 or Richard 0432 505 997

Centre State Swap Meet

19 JANUARY 2020, BENDIGO, VIC

Bendito Jockey Club

Visit centrestaterodders.com

Australia Day Motor Show

26 JANUARY 2020, BALLARAT, VIC

Rubicon St

Visit vccc.org.au

Australia Day Picnic Swap Meet

26 JANUARY 2020, ALTONA, VIC

Apex Park

Email dberner@optusnet.com.au or visit facebook.com/hobsonsbaymen

Australia Day Show 'n' Shine

26 JANUARY 2020, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS, QLD

GHM Sports Club

902 Steve Irwin Way

Visit Facebook for more info

Drag the farmers out of drought

26 JANUARY 2020, PALMYRA DRAGWAY, MACKAY, QLD

Family-friendly charity event to support and raise funds for drought-stricken farmers in Northern Qld.

Website: 2envious.com.au

Event page: facebook.com/events/423690918504954

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, BATHURST, NSW

Mt Panorama Circuit.

Visit bathurst12hour.com.au

South Coast Nostalgia Hot Rod & Custom Run

31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, MORUYA, NSW

Riverbreeze Holiday Park.

Call Lee 0419 845 890

or email southcoastnats@bigpond.com

South Coast Nostalgia Hot Rod & Custom Run

31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, MORUYA, NSW

Riverbreeze Holiday Park.

Call Lee 0419 845 890

or email southcoastnats@bigpond.com

[Back to Top]

DECEMBER 2019

Shannons Cars & Coffee

01 DECEMBER 2019, WEST END, QLD

305 Montague Road

Visit shannons.com.au for more info

Show Us Ya Wheels

01 DECEMBER 2019, NUMURKAH, VIC

Numurkah Showgrounds, Tunnock Road

Email grahamdean11@gmail.com for more info

Prison Break 2019

07 DECEMBER 2019, COORIEMUNGLE, VIC

Camp Cooriemungle

Email treasurer@guzzlerscarclubinc.com for more info

Day of the Volkswagen

08 DECEMBER 2019, WILSON PARK, WA

Wilson Park

Visit vwclubwa.com for more info

Machines & Macciatos

15 DECEMBER 2019, CURL CURL, NSW

Harbord Bowling & Recreation Club

Visit shannons.com.au/club/events/machines-macchiatos-3 for more info

Classic & Rod Club Cruize Night

20 DECEMBER 2019, CRANBOURNE, VIC

Call Sam 0407 020 200 or

Visit classicandrodclub.com.au

Sporto's Car Meet

20 DECEMBER 2019, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS, QLD

902 Steve Irwin Way, Glass House Mountains Sports Club

Visit Facebook for more info



Greenway Muscle Cars & Bikes

21 DECEMBER 2019, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

1187 The Horsley Drive

Search Facebook for more info

Barnies December Fest

21 DECEMBER 2019, LAWNTON, QLD

757 Gympie Road

Visit Facebook for more info

Geelong Charity Mega Meet

28 DECEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC

Harvey Norman Waurn Ponds

Search Facebook for more info

Harry's Cafe De Wheels

28 DECEMBER 2019, LIVERPOOL, NSW

Shop 1/20 Orange Grove Rd

Search Facebook for more info

Holden FX/FJ Nationals

28 DEC 2019 - 1 JAN 2020, COOMA, NSW

Showgrounds and surrounds

Visit fxfjnats.com.au for more info

Classic Cars & Coffee

29 DECEMBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA

University of WA

Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com for more info

[Back to Top]

NOVEMBER 2019 LOO5ENATS 2019 01-02 NOVEMBER 2019, STAWELL, VIC,

Stawell Motorsports Club

Visit Stawell Motorsports ClubVisit facebook.com/events/319054662370650/

All Mods Meet 03 NOVEMBER 2019, WARRAGUL, VIC,

Coffee & car meet held the first Sunday of every month.

Meeting point is the corner of Howitt St & Burke St, Warragul.

Starts 8:30am. Come along if you have a cool car and love to talk cars and drink coffee.

Global Village Motorfest & Fair 03 NOVEMBER 2019, MUSWELLBROOK, NSW,

Muswellbrook Showgrounds

27th Annual Rod & Custom Picnic Coffee & car meet held the first Sunday of every month.Meeting point is the corner of Howitt St & Burke St, Warragul.Starts 8:30am. Come along if you have a cool car and love to talk cars and drink coffee. 03 NOVEMBER 2019, BERWICK, VIC,

74 Beaumont Rd

Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/330852441128235/

Swap Meet & Car Show Fundraiser 03 NOVEMBER, 2019, ROCKLEA, QLD,

Rocklea Showgrounds Lake Mulwala Rod Run 08-10 NOVEMBER 2019, LAKE MULWALA, NSW,

Lake Mulwala

Visit northernsuburbsstreetrods.com.au Bright Iconic Rod Run 08-10 NOVEMBER 2019, BRIGHT, VIC,

Bright Sports Ground

visit brightsiconicrodrun.com.au | Read next: Bright Rod Run 2018 – Gallery Noosa Hill Climb Classic & Sports Car Challenge 09-10 NOVEMBER 2019, TEWANTIN, QLD,

Tewantin National Park

Visit hrcc.org.au Black Dog Cruise 09 NOVEMBER 2019, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC,

Premier Speedway

Follow the link facebook.com/events/463991781121053/

David and Dorothy Beer's Private Museum Open Day 10 NOVEMBER 2019, ALMA, VIC,

608 Maryborough-St Arnaud Road

Cars That Changed the World (exhibition) 10 NOVEMBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,

Gippsland Vehicle Collection, 1A Maffra-Sale road

Visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au Linwood House Vehicle Display 10 NOVEMBER 2019, GUILDFORD, NSW,

25 Byron Rd

Tuned Street Meet 10 NOVEMBER 2019, SYDNEY, NSW,

Sydney Motorsport Park

Follow the link https://www.facebook.com/events/316404852305193/

Drouin Swap Meet & Show ‘n’ Shine 10 NOVEMBER 2019, DROUIN, VIC,

Lardner Park

Follow the link facebook.com/events/2254039778018198/ Street Machine Drag Challenge 2019 10-15 NOVEMBER 2019, VIC,

Calder Park, TBA, Mildura, Portland, Calder Park

Visit Adelaide Auto Expo 15-16 NOVEMBER 2019, WAYVILLE, SA,



Email gsgarage@tpg.com.au

Website: https://adelaideautoexpo.com.au/ Adelaide Showground Calder Park, TBA, Mildura, Portland, Calder ParkVisit whichcar.com.au/streetmachine/events/drag-challenge

V8 Superboat Finals 16-17 NOVEMBER 2019, TWEED COAST, NSW,

Tweed Coast

Visit Meredith Car Show and Family Day 17 NOVEMBER 2019, MEREDITH, VIC,



Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/323641215240744/ Meredith Car Show & Family Day, Meredith Cricket Club. Day of Volkswagen 2019 17 NOVEMBER 2019, YARRA GLEN, VIC,

Yarra Glen Racecourse

Visit Tweed CoastVisit v8superboats.com.au Yarra Glen RacecourseVisit vwclub.com.au

Melbourne Datsun Day 2019 17 NOVEMBER 2019, TEMPLESTOWE, VIC,

Fitzsimons Lane

Follow the link Springnats 2019 22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, SHEPPARTON, VIC,

Shepparton Showgrounds

Visit Geelong Revival Motoring Festival 22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,

Eastern Beach

Visit 2019 Ballarat Rod Run 22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, BALLARAT, VIC,

BIG 4 Ballarat Goldfields Holiday Park

Follow the link for more HOT Import Nights 23 NOVEMBER 2019, HOMEBUSH, NSW,

Sydney Showground

Follow the link for more Machines and Macchiatos Triple Shot Super Show 23-24 NOVEMBER 2019, ST IVES, NSW,

St Ives Showground

Follow the link for more Holden Out For a Cure 24 NOVEMBER 2019, BIRKDALE, QLD,

Judy Holt Park

email Monbulk Car Show 24 NOVEMBER 2019, MONBULK, VIC,



Contact monbulkcarshow@gmail.com Main Street Kiama Auto Expo 24 NOVEMBER 2019, KIAMA, NSW,



Email kiamarotarypublicrelations@gmail.com for more. Kiama Showground and Pavilion Lions Swap and Show & Shine 24 NOVEMBER 2019, WANGARATTA, VIC,

Wangaratta Showgrounds

Visit HQ run #6 24 NOVEMBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC,

BP Eastlink outbound

Follow the link to find out more Hot Rod Social Breakfast on Lygon St 24 NOVEMBER 2019, CARLTON, VIC,

Lygon St

Follow the link to find out more Chromefest 25-27 NOVEMBER 2019, THE ENTRANCE, NSW,

Lygon St

Visit Hot Rods for the Homeless 30 NOVEMBER 2019, GOSFORD, NSW,

Gosford Showgrounds

Sapphire Smokeout burnout comp 30 NOVEMBER 2019, CANDELO, NSW,

Sapphire Speedway

Follow the link for more Fitzsimons LaneFollow the link facebook.com/events/262358017986190/ Shepparton ShowgroundsVisit autofest.com.au for moreEastern BeachVisit geelongrevival.com.au to find out more.BIG 4 Ballarat Goldfields Holiday ParkFollow the link for more facebook.com/events/823487064720144/ Sydney ShowgroundFollow the link for more facebook.com/events/354582418807773/ St Ives ShowgroundFollow the link for more facebook.com/events/2275179619387719/ Judy Holt Parkemail holdenoutforacureallholdenday@gmail.com Wangaratta ShowgroundsVisit wangaratta.vic.lions.org.au/swapmeet to find out more.BP Eastlink outboundFollow the link to find out more facebook.com/events/477983286073027/ Lygon StFollow the link to find out more facebook.com/events/2290761567706724/ Lygon StVisit calcruisin.com/chromefest-2019 for moreGosford ShowgroundsSapphire SpeedwayFollow the link for more whichcar.com.au/sapphire-smokeout

Beer & Blowers

30 NOVEMBER 2019, WELLINGTON, NSW,

Wellington Hotel

1:30pm until late

Visit the Facebook page for more

[Back to Top]

OCTOBER 2019

Chopped is back!

04-06 OCTOBER 2019, CARISBROOK, VIC

Visit: chopped.com.au

Read more: Chopped 2015 - gallery

Holden H Series (HQ-HJ-HX-HZ-WB) Nationals

04-06 OCTOBER 2019, MILDURA, VIC.

Email h.series.nats@gmail.com.

Street Machine Supernats

04-06 OCTOBER 2019, MALLALA MOTOR SPORT PARK, SA.

Visit: www.supernats.com.au

Read next: Street Machine Supernats 2017 gallery

Rats Tatts ’n’ Pin-Ups

05 OCTOBER 2019, MT EVELYN, VIC,

York On Lilydale,

cnr York Rd & Swansea Rd.

Email yorkonlilydale@alhgroup.com.au.

VW Nationals

05-06 OCTOBER, WARWICK, QLD

Warwick Dragway

warwickdragway.com/

Annual Motoring Expo

06 OCTOBER 2019, KEMBLA GRANGE, NSW,

Australian Motorlife Museum.

Email admin@motorlifemuseum.com or visit australianmotorlifemuseum.com.

All Ford Day

06 OCTOBER 2019, BASSENDEAN, WA,

Blue Steel Oval.

Visit afd.asn.au

Read next: All Ford Day Geelong, 2018

Euroa Show & Shine

06 OCTOBER 2019, EUROA, VIC,

Main Street and park area.

ross@euroshowandshine.com.

Annual Swap Meet and Show 'n' Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, BAIRNSDALE, VIC,

Lucknow Football Grounds

Email info@lakesters.com.au

facebook.com/events/2332986873693178/

Bathurst 1000

10-13 OCTOBER 2019, BATHURST, NSW,

Mount Panorama Racing Circuit

Visit supercars.com.au.

Motorclassica

11-13 OCTOBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC,

Royal Exhibition Building

Visit motorclassica.com.au.

Car and Motorcycle Show ‘n’ Shine For Brain Cancer

12 OCTOBER 2019, MOUNT BARKER, SA,

Keith Stephenson Park

Rats Tatts n PinUps

12 OCTOBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,

Gateway Hotel Princes Hwy

Follow the link: facebook.com/events/443166942903900/

Open Day & Show ‘n’ Shine

12 OCTOBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC, ,

66a Access way

Follow the link: facebook.com/events/499730017461281/

Merrigum Community Group Show ‘n’ Shine

12 OCTOBER 2019, MERRIGUM, VIC,

Merrigum Football Oval

email husslnautodetailing@gmail.com.

World Time Attack Challenge

18-19 OCTOBER 2019, SYDNEY, NSW,

Sydney Motorsport Park

Visit worldtimeattackchallenge.com.

HSCCA Holden Statesman Nationals

19 OCTOBER 2019, SHEPPARTON, VIC,

Shepparton Motor Museum

email peter.russell@me.com.

Maffra Motoring Meander

19-20 OCTOBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,

Gippsland Vehicle Collection

visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au.

Maitland Heritage Motor & Steam Fair

19 OCTOBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,

Maitland Rally Grounds

visit heritage-steam-fair.ecwid.com

Warrnambool Bike & Rod Run

19 OCTOBER 2019, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC,

Lake Pertrobe

Contact wboolbikeandrodrun@gmail.com or follow the link facebook.com/events/2742429812562648/

42nd FX FJ Victorian State Titles

19 OCTOBER 2019, CRESWICK, VIC,

1500 Midland Hwy

Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/1077584025768131/

Early Falcon Nationals

20 OCTOBER 2019, NAGAMBIE, VIC,

Nagambie Lakes

email pino@plbuildingdesign.com.au

Annual Holden Celebration/Route 69 Cruise

20 OCTOBER 2019, TRAFALGAR, VIC,

Trafalgar Holden Museum

Visit trafalgarholdenmuseum.com.au

All Chrysler Day

20 OCTOBER 2019, CRANEBROOK, NSW,

1 Museum Dr Penrith

Visit allchryslerday.com

| Read next: Chryslers On The Murray 2019

Australian vs American Muscle Car Showdown

20 OCTOBER 2019, LYNDOCH, SA,

Lyndoch Recreation Reserve

Email holdencommodoressfc@yahoo.com

Chryslers at Caribbean Display

20 OCTOBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC,

Caribbean Gardens & Market

Visit chryslerclub.org.au

Classic Cars & Coffee

20 OCTOBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA,

University of WA

Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com

All Wheels Show ‘n’ Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, HERNE HILL, WA,

University of WA

Visit vcmperthevents.com

Lake Mac Big Weekend Show & Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, LAKE MACQUARIE, NSW,

Speers Point Park

Machines & Macchiato’s

20 OCTOBER 2019, CURL CURL, NSW,

Harbord Bowling and Recreation Club

Visit sydneymachinasocialclub.org

Marsh Rodders Show & Shine and Swap Meet

20 OCTOBER 2019, BACCHUS MARSH, VIC ,

Maddingley Park

2019 Victorian Monaro State Titles

20 OCTOBER 2019, CELTENHAM, VIC,

Cheltenham Secondary College

visit monaroclubvic.com.au.

Wandandian Wood Chop & Car Show

20 OCTOBER 2019, WANDANDIAN, NSW,

Progress Hall

Visit wandandian.org.au

Cooroy Car Show

20 OCTOBER 2019, COOROY, QLD,

Johnson Park

email cooroycarshow@gmail.com

Camden Car Show

20 OCTOBER 2019, CAMDEN, NSW,

Camden Showgrounds

visit 567chevclub.com.au

Tatura Show & Shine

20 OCTOBER 2019, TATURA, VIC,

Tatura Racecourse

Email GVFinsAndFenders@gmail.com or follow the link facebook.com/events/1009086905958690/

Torquefest

25-27 OCTOBER 2019, MARYBOROUGH, QLD,

Maryborough Showgrounds

Visit torquefest.com.au

Murray Bridge Autofest

25 OCTOBER 2019, MURRAY BRIDGE, SA,

Murray Bridgeshowgrounds & Speedway

Visit autofest.com.au

Chromefest 2019

25-27 OCTOBER 2019, THE ENTRANCE, NSW,

Memorial Park

Visit calcruisin.com

Hot Rod's For The Homeless

26 OCTOBER 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, QLD,

1895 Camden Valley Highway

Visit hotrodsforthehomeless.com.au

Ford vs Holden Nationals

26 OCTOBER 2019, HEATHCOTE, VIC,

Heathcote Park Raceway

Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/647670032385006/

| Read next: Holden Nationals 2019 - Results & Gallery

Drive In Night - Combined Chrysler Clubs Vic

26 OCTOBER 2019, DANDENONG, VIC,

Lunar Drive In

Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/1258418180979070/

Border Battle

26 OCTOBER 2019, WODONGA , VIC,

Junction Square Wodonga

email lukehuntermedia@outlook.com facebook.com/events/386018788780294/

Cheeky Classics Car Show

26 OCTOBER 2019, FRANKSTON, VIC

The Cheeky Squire bar

Visit melbourneoldschoolcruisers.com.au

Rock the Clock Festival

26-27 OCTOBER 2019, CAMPERDOWN, VIC,

Camperdown

Visit rocktheclock.com.au

All GM Day

27 OCTOBER 2019, CAMPERDOWN, VIC,

Ballarat Turf Club

visit allgmday.com.au

Gilbert's Motoring Festival

27 OCTOBER 2019, STRATHALBYN, SA,

Strathalbyn oval

Visit strathalbynsa.com.au

Rochester Motoring Club Show & Shine

27 OCTOBER 2019, ROCHESTER, VIC,

Riverside Holiday Park



Top Gear @ Rocky Cape Car

27 OCTOBER 2019, ROCKY CAPE, TAS,

The Rocky Cape Tavern

Email rockycapelions@gmail.com



Tallangatta Swap Meet & Show ‘n’ Shine

27 OCTOBER 2019, TALLANGATTA, VIC,

Tallangatta Showgrounds

email vtrish@y7mail.com



Route 66 Car & Bike Show

27 OCTOBER 2019, TAYLORS LAKES, VIC,

Lakeside Banquet and Convention Centre

Email route66carandbikeclub@outlook.com

[Back to Top]