Car events calendar 2021

Street Machine Summernats 34
07-10 JAN 2021
Exhibition Park, CANBERRA
Visit the Summernats page for more info and updates
Chopped
22-24 JAN 2021
Carisbrook, VIC
chopped.com.au
Meguiar's MotorEx
06-07 FEB 2021
Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC
motorex.com.au
See our gallery from MotorEx 2019
Mansfield Classic Holden Nationals
11-15 FEB 2020
Mansfield, VIC
autofest.com.au
Showcars Melbourne
21 FEB 2020
Mooney Valley racecourse, VIC
showcarsmelbourne.com.au
Autofest Bathurst
05-07 MAR 2021
Mount Panorama, NSW
autofest.com.au/bathurst
DLRA Speed week
08-12 MAR 2021
Lake Gairdner, SA
dlra.org.au
See the gallery from the 2019 Speed week event here
Chryslers on the Murray
12-14 MAR 2021
Wodonga, Vic
chryslersonthemurray.com
See our gallery from the 2019 COTM here
Van Nationals
02-05 APR 2021,
Parkes Showgrounds, NSW
vannationals.com.au
RockyNats
02-05 APR 2021,
Rockhampton, QLD
rockynats.com.au
Hot Rod & Custom Auto Expo
29-30 MAY 2021,
Rosehill Racecourse, SYDNEY
hotrodandcustom.com.au
Cooly Rocks On
09-13 JUN 2021
Coolangatta, QLD
coolyrockson.com
See our gallery from 2018
Greazefest
30 JUL-01 AUG 2021
Redland Showgrounds, Cleveland, QLD
greazefest.com
Red CentreNATS
03-05 SEP 2021
Alice Sprints, NT
redcentrenats.com.au
SEMA Show
02-05 NOV 2021
Las Vegas, USA
semashow.com
Chic Henry's Birthday
15 DEC 2021
chichenry.com
PAST EVENTS:
MARCH 2020
Dandenong All Holden Show
01 MAR 2020, DANDENONG, VIC
Dandenong Showgrounds
Visit the Dandenong All Holden Car Show page on Facebook for more info.
Legends of the Mountain Show 'n' Shine
01 MAR 2020, KYABRAM, VIC
Kyabram Showground.
Visit the Legends of the Mountain Facebook page for more info.
Mountain District Rodders Picnic Day
01 MAR 2020, BAYSWATER, VIC
51 Elizabeth Street
Visit Mountain District Rodders Picnic Day on Facebook for more info.
Meguiar's Cars and Caffeine
01 MAR 2020, SILVERWATER, NSW
Unit 35, Slough Business Park
Holker Street
Visit Cars and Caffeine on Facebook for more info.
Morpeth Motorama
01 MAR 2020, MORPETH, NSW
Closebourne House
135 Morpeth Road
Call Brian on 0414 811 943 or email brian@coffey.net.au.
Shannons Wheels 2020
01 MAR 2020, QUEANBEYAN, ACT
Queanbeyan Showgrounds.
Call Joe on 0407 331 048, email secretary@stharc.prg.au or visit stharc.org.au.
Phillip Island Cavalcade Parade Fundraiser
07 MAR 2020, COWES, VIC
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Email belinda_douglas@shannons.com.au.
Clunes Historic Vehicle Show
08 MAR 2020, CLUNES, VIC
Clunes Showgrounds.
Call Neil on 0435 252 647.
All GM Day Wangaratta
08 MAR 2020, WANGARATTA, VIC
Apex Park.
Call Lester on 0427 500 815 or email ckiskov@bigpond.com.
Belgrave Rotary Car Show
08 MAR 2020, FERNY CREEK, VIC
Ferny Creek Reserve.
Visit portal.clubrunner.ca/5429 or email president@belgraverotary.com.
Kool Kruisers Charity Car & Bike Show
08 MAR 2020, PRESTONS, NSW
Liverpool Catholic Club.
Call John on 0417 401 402.
Shannons Classic Car Show 2020
08 MAR 2020, ASCOT, WA
Ascot Racecourse.
Email classiccarshow@councilofmotoringclubs.asn.au or visit Shannons Classic Car Show 2020 on Facebook for more info.
Show 'n' Shave For a Cure
08 MAR 2020, COFFS HARBOUR, NSW
Coffs Harbour Leagues Club
65 Stadium Drive.
Email shownshineforbloodcancer@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/Shownshaveforacure.
South Australian Rod & Custom Club Swap Meet
08 MAR 2020, BLAIR ATHOL, SA
Kilburn Oval.
Call Scott on 0412 555 723 or email sarcc@outlook.com.au.
Springthorpe Car Show
08 MAR 2020, MACLEOD, VIC
The Village Common,
Ernest Jones Drive.
Call Jaron on 0433 664 994 or email springthorpecarshow@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.
Just4Causes Car & Bike Show for Beyond Blue
09 MAR 2020, SUNBURY, VIC
Village Green
12 Stawell Street. Email tyler.holden@outlook.com or visit the Facebook page.
Seymour Show 'n' Shine
09 MAR 2020, SEYMOUR, VIC
Kings Park
Call John on 0410 576 201 or email secretary@seymouranddistrictcarclub.com.au.
28th Chryslers on the Murray
13-15 MAR 2020, WODONGA, VIC
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga
Email info@chryslersonthemurray.com or visit chryslersonthemurray.com.
Rich River Rod Run
13-15 MAR 2020, MOAMA, NSW
Perricoot Road
Call Frank on 0419 139 933, email fbowles@aussiebb.com.au or visit richriverrodclub.org.au.
Geelong All Holden Day
14 MAR 2020, GEELONG, VIC
Geelong Baptist College, 590 Anakie Road.
Visit Geelong 16th All Holden Day 2020 on Facebook for more info.
Show 'n' Shine Car Show & Market Day
14 MAR 2020, KILSYTH, VIC
Gladesville Primary School, 48 Gladesville Drive.
Visit the Facebook page for more info.
Geelong Motor Show
15 MAR 2020, GEELONG, VIC
Geelong Showgrounds.
Call Sean on 0459 335 896 or visit the Facebook page.
Charger Club of WA Supercruise
15 MAR 2020, CAVERSHAM, WA
Belmont Sports & Recreation Centre.
Call 0459 325 340 or visit chargerclubofwa.asn.au.
Motor De Pyrenees
15 MAR 2020, NATTE YALLOCK, VIC
Natte Yallock Recreation Reserve.
Call Neil on 0409 541 610 or email phvcinc2013@gmail.com.
Werribee & District Collectable Vehicle Club Show 'n' Shine
15 MAR 2020, WERRIBEE, VIC
Civic Centre car park, 45 Princes Highway.
Visit facebook.com/WDCVC for more info.
All Holden Day
21 MAR 2020, WARRMAMBOOL, VIC
Pertobe Road, Lake Pertobe.
Call Peter on 0400 638 928 or email peter-dunn8@bigpond.com.
Laggan Pub Car Show
21 MAR 2020, LAGGAN, NSW
Peelwood Road.
Call (02) 4837 3208 or Leigh on 0438 224 711.
Big Boy Toys Day
21 MAR 2020, BOREE CREEK, NSW
Boree Creek Hotel.
Call (02) 6927 1407
All Commodore Day
22 MAR 2020, SCORESBY, VIC
Caribbean Gardens & Market.
Visit allcommodoreday.com or email info@allcommodoreday.com.
FEBRUARY 2020
Car & Bike Show
01 FEB 2020, KANIVA RECREATION RESERVE
Email kanivacarbikeshow@outlook.com
Swanpool Motor Festival
02 FEB 2020, SWANPOOL, VIC
Albert Heaney Oval
2426 Midland Hwy
Call Ross 0417 351 304
or email rcoles49@gmail.com
David Calleja Memorial Show
02 FEB 2020, BACCHUS MARSH, VIC
Maddingley Park
Call Nadine (pm) 0431 444 920
or email nadineh@djhs.org.au
Autorama Illawarra Car & Bike Charity Show
02 FEB 2020, BERKELEY, NSW
East Berkeley Sports Club
Call Giovanni 0418 966 323
Kaos In The Country burnout event
06-08 FEB 2020, KATANNING, WA
Katanning Speedway Forrest Hill Rd
Search Facebook for more info or email kirstymccormick98@hotmail.com
Boddington Street Machine & Motor Show
08 FEB 2020, BODDINGTON, WA
Boddington Football Oval & Rodeo Grounds
Email admin@pcsmc.com.au or search ‘Boddington Motor Show’ on Facebook
StrEATcars ’n’ Foodtrucks
15 FEB 2020, TRARALGON, VIC
Traralgon Showgrounds
Search ‘lvstreetmachiners’ on Facebook for more info
Daylesford Motorfest
16 FEB 2020, DAYLESFORD, VIC
Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Rd
Visit daylesfordmotorfest.com
All American Car Display & Man Cave Alley
16 FEB 2020, PAKENHAM, VIC
All American Car Display & Man Cave Alley
Toomuc Recreation Reserve
Call Peter 0422 001 021
or email allamericancardisplay@gmail.com
Classic & Custom Car Show
16 FEB 2020, DELORAINE, TAS
Deloraine
email deloraine-street-car-show@hotmail.com
Brisbane Car Show
22 FEB 2020, BEENLEIGH, QLD
Beenleigh Showgrounds
Visit qldcruising.com.au
Ardmona Cats 2nd Annual Show and Shine
22 FEB 2020, ARDMONA, VIC
Ardmona Recreation Reserve
Held by the Ardmona Football and Netball club
Lots of cars/bikes to see, live band, kids activities and trophies to be won.
$5 per car, gold coin for general admission. Gates open 9.00am.
Visit facebook.com/ArdmonaFNC
Showcars Melbourne PPG Showdown
22-23 FEB 2020, MOONEE PONDS, VIC
Moonee Valley Racing Club
1 McPherson St
Visit showcarsmelbourne.com.au
Wings & Things Car & Plane Show
22-23 FEB 2020, GEORGE TOWN, TAS
George Town Airport
Call Rick 0459 039 090
or email ricksherriff59@gmail.com
The Grampians Rod Run
23 FEB 2020, GRAMPIANS, VIC
Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park
email Craig craig@breurs.com.au
Craigieburn Car, Truck & Bike Show
23 FEB 2020, CRAIGIEBURN, VIC
Craigieburn Central
340 Craigieburn Rd
Call Jim 0408 305 558
or craigieburn.carshow@gmail.com
Melbourne Muscle Cars 2020 Classic Car Show
28 FEB 2020, KEILOR DOWNS, VIC
Keilor Central Shopping Centre
80 Taylors Road
Visit the Melbourne Muscle Cars Facebook page for more info
Ballarat Swap Meet
28-29 FEB 2020, BALLARAT, VIC
Ballarat Airport
Visit ballaratswapmeet.com.au
Racewars
29 FEB-02 MAR 2020, ALBANY, WA
Albany Airport
Visit www.racewars.com.au
Colac Show & Shine
29 FEB 2020, COLAC, VIC
Colac Memorial Square
Call Marlene on 0412 493 124 or email gamarketing@optusnet.com.au.
Penrite Auto Fest 2020
29 FEB 2020, DANDENONG, VIC
110-116 Greens Road
Visit Penrite Auto Fest 2020 Facebook page for more info
Avalon 5K Burnout & Wet T-Shirt Competition
29 FEB 2020, LARA, VIC
Avalon Raceway
Old Melbourne Road. Visit the Avalon Burnout Events Facebook page for more info.
Logan Car Show
29 FEB 2020, LOGAN, VIC
Logan Pub
6742 Wimmera Highway.
Call Keith on (03) 5496 2220 or 0412 463 289.
JANUARY 2020
Street Machine Summernats 33
02-05 JANUARY 2020
Exhibition Park
Visit summernats.com.au for more info
Modified Nation Motor Show
05 JANUARY 2020, SCORESBY, VIC
Caribbean Gardens
Visit Facebook for more info
Crib Point Annual Classic Car Show
05 JANUARY 2020, CRIB POINT, VIC
Crib Point Railway Station
Email: suehawke64@gmail.com
Kustom Nationals Beach Party
05-06 JANUARY 2020, PHILLIP ISLAND, VIC
Phillip Island
Visit kustoms.com.au for more info
Camperdown Car & Bike Show
11 JANUARY 2020, CAMPERDOWN, VIC
Main Street
Call Andrew: 0419 567 529 or email andrew@minervainsurance.com.au
Port Fairy Rod Run
12 JANUARY 2020, PORT FAIRY, VIC
Southcombe Park Oval
Call Dale 0407 424 643 or email dale@hammonds.com.au
Or visit southweststreetrodders.com
Knox Show 'N' Shine
14 JANUARY 2020, WANTIRNA SOUTH, VIC
Westfield Knox
425 Burwood Hwy
Search Facebook for more info
Classic & Rod Club Cruise Night
17 JANUARY 2020, CRANBOURNE, VIC
Cranbourne Soccer Club
Call Sam 0407 020 200
Or visit classicandrodclub.com.au
Tooradin Tractor Pull 'N' Car Show
18 JANUARY 2020, TOORADIN, VIC
Tooradin Tractor Pull & Truck Show Complex
Visit Facebook for more info
Motorvation 34
18 JANUARY 2020, PERTH, WA
Perth Motorplex
Visit motorplex.com.au for more info
Northern Car & Bike Show & Shine
18 JANUARY 2020, PASCOE VALE, VIC
Cole Reserve
Email conroy@powercor.com.au or visit standrewscc.com.au/
All Holden Day 2020
19 JANUARY 2020, GLENELG, SA
Wigley Reserve
Call Roger 0419 730 177 or Richard 0432 505 997
Centre State Swap Meet
19 JANUARY 2020, BENDIGO, VIC
Bendito Jockey Club
Visit centrestaterodders.com
Australia Day Motor Show
26 JANUARY 2020, BALLARAT, VIC
Rubicon St
Visit vccc.org.au
Australia Day Picnic Swap Meet
26 JANUARY 2020, ALTONA, VIC
Apex Park
Email dberner@optusnet.com.au or visit facebook.com/hobsonsbaymen
Australia Day Show 'n' Shine
26 JANUARY 2020, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS, QLD
GHM Sports Club
902 Steve Irwin Way
Visit Facebook for more info
Drag the farmers out of drought
26 JANUARY 2020, PALMYRA DRAGWAY, MACKAY, QLD
Family-friendly charity event to support and raise funds for drought-stricken farmers in Northern Qld.
Website: 2envious.com.au
Event page: facebook.com/events/423690918504954
Bathurst 12 Hour
31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, BATHURST, NSW
Mt Panorama Circuit.
Visit bathurst12hour.com.au
South Coast Nostalgia Hot Rod & Custom Run
31 JAN - 02 FEB 2020, MORUYA, NSW
Riverbreeze Holiday Park.
Call Lee 0419 845 890
or email southcoastnats@bigpond.com
Shannons Cars & Coffee
01 DECEMBER 2019, WEST END, QLD
305 Montague Road
Visit shannons.com.au for more info
Show Us Ya Wheels
01 DECEMBER 2019, NUMURKAH, VIC
Numurkah Showgrounds, Tunnock Road
Email grahamdean11@gmail.com for more info
Prison Break 2019
07 DECEMBER 2019, COORIEMUNGLE, VIC
Camp Cooriemungle
Email treasurer@guzzlerscarclubinc.com for more info
Day of the Volkswagen
08 DECEMBER 2019, WILSON PARK, WA
Wilson Park
Visit vwclubwa.com for more info
Machines & Macciatos
15 DECEMBER 2019, CURL CURL, NSW
Harbord Bowling & Recreation Club
Visit shannons.com.au/club/events/machines-macchiatos-3 for more info
Classic & Rod Club Cruize Night
20 DECEMBER 2019, CRANBOURNE, VIC
Call Sam 0407 020 200 or
Visit classicandrodclub.com.au
Sporto's Car Meet
20 DECEMBER 2019, GLASS HOUSE MOUNTAINS, QLD
902 Steve Irwin Way, Glass House Mountains Sports Club
Visit Facebook for more info
Greenway Muscle Cars & Bikes
21 DECEMBER 2019, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
1187 The Horsley Drive
Search Facebook for more info
Barnies December Fest
21 DECEMBER 2019, LAWNTON, QLD
757 Gympie Road
Visit Facebook for more info
Geelong Charity Mega Meet
28 DECEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC
Harvey Norman Waurn Ponds
Search Facebook for more info
Harry's Cafe De Wheels
28 DECEMBER 2019, LIVERPOOL, NSW
Shop 1/20 Orange Grove Rd
Search Facebook for more info
Holden FX/FJ Nationals
28 DEC 2019 - 1 JAN 2020, COOMA, NSW
Showgrounds and surrounds
Visit fxfjnats.com.au for more info
Classic Cars & Coffee
29 DECEMBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA
University of WA
Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com for more info
NOVEMBER 2019
LOO5ENATS 201901-02 NOVEMBER 2019, STAWELL, VIC,
Stawell Motorsports Club
Visit facebook.com/events/319054662370650/
03 NOVEMBER 2019, WARRAGUL, VIC,
All Mods Meet
Coffee & car meet held the first Sunday of every month.
Meeting point is the corner of Howitt St & Burke St, Warragul.
Starts 8:30am. Come along if you have a cool car and love to talk cars and drink coffee.
Global Village Motorfest & Fair03 NOVEMBER 2019, MUSWELLBROOK, NSW,
Muswellbrook Showgrounds
27th Annual Rod & Custom Picnic
03 NOVEMBER 2019, BERWICK, VIC,
74 Beaumont Rd
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/330852441128235/
Swap Meet & Car Show Fundraiser
03 NOVEMBER, 2019, ROCKLEA, QLD,
Rocklea Showgrounds
Lake Mulwala Rod Run
08-10 NOVEMBER 2019, LAKE MULWALA, NSW,
Lake Mulwala
Visit northernsuburbsstreetrods.com.au
Bright Iconic Rod Run
08-10 NOVEMBER 2019, BRIGHT, VIC,
Bright Sports Ground
visit brightsiconicrodrun.com.au
| Read next: Bright Rod Run 2018 – Gallery
Noosa Hill Climb Classic & Sports Car Challenge
09-10 NOVEMBER 2019, TEWANTIN, QLD,
Tewantin National Park
Visit hrcc.org.au
Black Dog Cruise
09 NOVEMBER 2019, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC,
Premier Speedway
Follow the link facebook.com/events/463991781121053/
David and Dorothy Beer's Private Museum Open Day
10 NOVEMBER 2019, ALMA, VIC,
608 Maryborough-St Arnaud Road
Cars That Changed the World (exhibition)
10 NOVEMBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Gippsland Vehicle Collection, 1A Maffra-Sale road
Visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au
Linwood House Vehicle Display
10 NOVEMBER 2019, GUILDFORD, NSW,
25 Byron Rd
Tuned Street Meet
10 NOVEMBER 2019, SYDNEY, NSW,
Sydney Motorsport Park
Follow the link https://www.facebook.com/events/316404852305193/
Drouin Swap Meet & Show ‘n’ Shine
10 NOVEMBER 2019, DROUIN, VIC,
Lardner Park
Follow the link facebook.com/events/2254039778018198/
Street Machine Drag Challenge 201910-15 NOVEMBER 2019, VIC,
Calder Park, TBA, Mildura, Portland, Calder Park
Visit whichcar.com.au/streetmachine/events/drag-challenge
Adelaide Auto Expo15-16 NOVEMBER 2019, WAYVILLE, SA,
Adelaide Showground
Email gsgarage@tpg.com.au
Website: https://adelaideautoexpo.com.au/
V8 Superboat Finals16-17 NOVEMBER 2019, TWEED COAST, NSW,
Tweed Coast
Visit v8superboats.com.au
Meredith Car Show and Family Day17 NOVEMBER 2019, MEREDITH, VIC,
Meredith Car Show & Family Day, Meredith Cricket Club.
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/323641215240744/
Day of Volkswagen 201917 NOVEMBER 2019, YARRA GLEN, VIC,
Yarra Glen Racecourse
Visit vwclub.com.au
Melbourne Datsun Day 201917 NOVEMBER 2019, TEMPLESTOWE, VIC,
Fitzsimons Lane
Follow the link facebook.com/events/262358017986190/
Springnats 201922-24 NOVEMBER 2019, SHEPPARTON, VIC,
Shepparton Showgrounds
Visit autofest.com.au for more
Geelong Revival Motoring Festival22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,
Eastern Beach
Visit geelongrevival.com.au to find out more.
2019 Ballarat Rod Run22-24 NOVEMBER 2019, BALLARAT, VIC,
BIG 4 Ballarat Goldfields Holiday Park
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/823487064720144/
HOT Import Nights23 NOVEMBER 2019, HOMEBUSH, NSW,
Sydney Showground
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/354582418807773/
Machines and Macchiatos Triple Shot Super Show23-24 NOVEMBER 2019, ST IVES, NSW,
St Ives Showground
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/2275179619387719/
Holden Out For a Cure24 NOVEMBER 2019, BIRKDALE, QLD,
Judy Holt Park
email holdenoutforacureallholdenday@gmail.com
Monbulk Car Show24 NOVEMBER 2019, MONBULK, VIC,
Main Street
Contact monbulkcarshow@gmail.com
Kiama Auto Expo24 NOVEMBER 2019, KIAMA, NSW,
Kiama Showground and Pavilion
Email kiamarotarypublicrelations@gmail.com for more.
Lions Swap and Show & Shine24 NOVEMBER 2019, WANGARATTA, VIC,
Wangaratta Showgrounds
Visit wangaratta.vic.lions.org.au/swapmeet to find out more.
HQ run #624 NOVEMBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC,
BP Eastlink outbound
Follow the link to find out more facebook.com/events/477983286073027/
Hot Rod Social Breakfast on Lygon St24 NOVEMBER 2019, CARLTON, VIC,
Lygon St
Follow the link to find out more facebook.com/events/2290761567706724/
Chromefest25-27 NOVEMBER 2019, THE ENTRANCE, NSW,
Lygon St
Visit calcruisin.com/chromefest-2019 for more
Hot Rods for the Homeless30 NOVEMBER 2019, GOSFORD, NSW,
Gosford Showgrounds
Sapphire Smokeout burnout comp30 NOVEMBER 2019, CANDELO, NSW,
Sapphire Speedway
Follow the link for more whichcar.com.au/sapphire-smokeout
Beer & Blowers
30 NOVEMBER 2019, WELLINGTON, NSW,
Wellington Hotel
1:30pm until late
Visit the Facebook page for more
OCTOBER 2019
Chopped is back!
04-06 OCTOBER 2019, CARISBROOK, VIC
Visit: chopped.com.au
Read more: Chopped 2015 - gallery
Holden H Series (HQ-HJ-HX-HZ-WB) Nationals
04-06 OCTOBER 2019, MILDURA, VIC.
Email h.series.nats@gmail.com.
Street Machine Supernats
04-06 OCTOBER 2019, MALLALA MOTOR SPORT PARK, SA.
Visit: www.supernats.com.au
Read next: Street Machine Supernats 2017 gallery
Rats Tatts ’n’ Pin-Ups
05 OCTOBER 2019, MT EVELYN, VIC,
York On Lilydale,
cnr York Rd & Swansea Rd.
Email yorkonlilydale@alhgroup.com.au.
VW Nationals
05-06 OCTOBER, WARWICK, QLD
Warwick Dragway
warwickdragway.com/
Annual Motoring Expo
06 OCTOBER 2019, KEMBLA GRANGE, NSW,
Australian Motorlife Museum.
Email admin@motorlifemuseum.com or visit australianmotorlifemuseum.com.
All Ford Day
06 OCTOBER 2019, BASSENDEAN, WA,
Blue Steel Oval.
Visit afd.asn.au
Read next: All Ford Day Geelong, 2018
Euroa Show & Shine
06 OCTOBER 2019, EUROA, VIC,
Main Street and park area.
ross@euroshowandshine.com.
Annual Swap Meet and Show 'n' Shine
20 OCTOBER 2019, BAIRNSDALE, VIC,
Lucknow Football Grounds
Email info@lakesters.com.au
facebook.com/events/2332986873693178/
Bathurst 1000
10-13 OCTOBER 2019, BATHURST, NSW,
Mount Panorama Racing Circuit
Visit supercars.com.au.
Motorclassica
11-13 OCTOBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC,
Royal Exhibition Building
Visit motorclassica.com.au.
Car and Motorcycle Show ‘n’ Shine For Brain Cancer
12 OCTOBER 2019, MOUNT BARKER, SA,
Keith Stephenson Park
Rats Tatts n PinUps
12 OCTOBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,
Gateway Hotel Princes Hwy
Follow the link: facebook.com/events/443166942903900/
Open Day & Show ‘n’ Shine
12 OCTOBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC, ,
66a Access way
Follow the link: facebook.com/events/499730017461281/
Merrigum Community Group Show ‘n’ Shine
12 OCTOBER 2019, MERRIGUM, VIC,
Merrigum Football Oval
email husslnautodetailing@gmail.com.
World Time Attack Challenge
18-19 OCTOBER 2019, SYDNEY, NSW,
Sydney Motorsport Park
Visit worldtimeattackchallenge.com.
HSCCA Holden Statesman Nationals
19 OCTOBER 2019, SHEPPARTON, VIC,
Shepparton Motor Museum
email peter.russell@me.com.
Maffra Motoring Meander
19-20 OCTOBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Gippsland Vehicle Collection
visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au.
Maitland Heritage Motor & Steam Fair
19 OCTOBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Maitland Rally Grounds
visit heritage-steam-fair.ecwid.com
Warrnambool Bike & Rod Run
19 OCTOBER 2019, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC,
Lake Pertrobe
Contact wboolbikeandrodrun@gmail.com or follow the link facebook.com/events/2742429812562648/
42nd FX FJ Victorian State Titles
19 OCTOBER 2019, CRESWICK, VIC,
1500 Midland Hwy
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/1077584025768131/
Early Falcon Nationals
20 OCTOBER 2019, NAGAMBIE, VIC,
Nagambie Lakes
email pino@plbuildingdesign.com.au
Annual Holden Celebration/Route 69 Cruise
20 OCTOBER 2019, TRAFALGAR, VIC,
Trafalgar Holden Museum
Visit trafalgarholdenmuseum.com.au
All Chrysler Day
20 OCTOBER 2019, CRANEBROOK, NSW,
1 Museum Dr Penrith
Visit allchryslerday.com
| Read next: Chryslers On The Murray 2019
Australian vs American Muscle Car Showdown
20 OCTOBER 2019, LYNDOCH, SA,
Lyndoch Recreation Reserve
Email holdencommodoressfc@yahoo.com
Chryslers at Caribbean Display
20 OCTOBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC,
Caribbean Gardens & Market
Visit chryslerclub.org.au
Classic Cars & Coffee
20 OCTOBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA,
University of WA
Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com
All Wheels Show ‘n’ Shine
20 OCTOBER 2019, HERNE HILL, WA,
University of WA
Visit vcmperthevents.com
Lake Mac Big Weekend Show & Shine
20 OCTOBER 2019, LAKE MACQUARIE, NSW,
Speers Point Park
Machines & Macchiato’s
20 OCTOBER 2019, CURL CURL, NSW,
Harbord Bowling and Recreation Club
Visit sydneymachinasocialclub.org
Marsh Rodders Show & Shine and Swap Meet
20 OCTOBER 2019, BACCHUS MARSH, VIC ,
Maddingley Park
2019 Victorian Monaro State Titles
20 OCTOBER 2019, CELTENHAM, VIC,
Cheltenham Secondary College
visit monaroclubvic.com.au.
Wandandian Wood Chop & Car Show
20 OCTOBER 2019, WANDANDIAN, NSW,
Progress Hall
Visit wandandian.org.au
Cooroy Car Show
20 OCTOBER 2019, COOROY, QLD,
Johnson Park
email cooroycarshow@gmail.com
Camden Car Show
20 OCTOBER 2019, CAMDEN, NSW,
Camden Showgrounds
visit 567chevclub.com.au
Tatura Show & Shine
20 OCTOBER 2019, TATURA, VIC,
Tatura Racecourse
Email GVFinsAndFenders@gmail.com or follow the link facebook.com/events/1009086905958690/
Torquefest
25-27 OCTOBER 2019, MARYBOROUGH, QLD,
Maryborough Showgrounds
Visit torquefest.com.au
Murray Bridge Autofest
25 OCTOBER 2019, MURRAY BRIDGE, SA,
Murray Bridgeshowgrounds & Speedway
Visit autofest.com.au
Chromefest 2019
25-27 OCTOBER 2019, THE ENTRANCE, NSW,
Memorial Park
Visit calcruisin.com
Hot Rod's For The Homeless
26 OCTOBER 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, QLD,
1895 Camden Valley Highway
Visit hotrodsforthehomeless.com.au
Ford vs Holden Nationals
26 OCTOBER 2019, HEATHCOTE, VIC,
Heathcote Park Raceway
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/647670032385006/
| Read next: Holden Nationals 2019 - Results & Gallery
Drive In Night - Combined Chrysler Clubs Vic
26 OCTOBER 2019, DANDENONG, VIC,
Lunar Drive In
Follow the link for more facebook.com/events/1258418180979070/
Border Battle
26 OCTOBER 2019, WODONGA , VIC,
Junction Square Wodonga
email lukehuntermedia@outlook.com facebook.com/events/386018788780294/
Cheeky Classics Car Show
26 OCTOBER 2019, FRANKSTON, VIC
The Cheeky Squire bar
Visit melbourneoldschoolcruisers.com.au
Rock the Clock Festival
26-27 OCTOBER 2019, CAMPERDOWN, VIC,
Camperdown
Visit rocktheclock.com.au
All GM Day
27 OCTOBER 2019, CAMPERDOWN, VIC,
Ballarat Turf Club
visit allgmday.com.au
Gilbert's Motoring Festival
27 OCTOBER 2019, STRATHALBYN, SA,
Strathalbyn oval
Visit strathalbynsa.com.au
Rochester Motoring Club Show & Shine
27 OCTOBER 2019, ROCHESTER, VIC,
Riverside Holiday Park
Top Gear @ Rocky Cape Car
27 OCTOBER 2019, ROCKY CAPE, TAS,
The Rocky Cape Tavern
Email rockycapelions@gmail.com
Tallangatta Swap Meet & Show ‘n’ Shine
27 OCTOBER 2019, TALLANGATTA, VIC,
Tallangatta Showgrounds
email vtrish@y7mail.com
Route 66 Car & Bike Show
27 OCTOBER 2019, TAYLORS LAKES, VIC,
Lakeside Banquet and Convention Centre
Email route66carandbikeclub@outlook.com
SEPTEMBER 2019
Chrysler Expo 2019
01 SEPTEMBER 2019, ROCKLEA, QLD
Rocklea Showgrounds.
Visit chryslerownersclubqld.com or contact chryslerexpo@gmail.com.
Father’s Day Car Show & Market
01 SEPTEMBER 2019, MOE, VIC
Old Gippstown.
Search Facebook.
Showcars Melbourne Father’s Day Car & Bike Show
01 SEPTEMBER 2019, ST KILDA, VIC
Acland Street.
Visit showcarsmelbourne.com.au.
Just V8s Annual Show ’n’ Shine
01 SEPTEMBER 2019, CURRIMUNDI, QLD
Currimundi Hotel,
Buderim Street.
Search shannons.com.au/club/events for more.
Cars Under the Stars
07 SEPTEMBER 2019, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
1183-1187 Horsley Drive.
Search Facebook for more.
5K Burnouts & Wet T-Shirt Comp
07 SEPTEMBER 2019, LARA, VIC
Avalon Raceway,
210 Melbourne Road
Car & Coffee Show
08 SEPTEMBER 2019, LISMORE, NSW
cnr Orion and Dawson Street.
email summerlandsportsclassiccarclub@gmail.com.
Guildford Grumpies Annual Show ’n’ Shine
08 SEPTEMBER 2019, GUILDFORD, VIC
John Powell Reserve.
Visit guildfordgrumpies.com or contact grumpyhq@gmail.com.
Cruise 4 Kids 2019
08 SEPTEMBER 2019, LARA, VIC
Avalon Airport,
80 Beach Road.
Visit cruisin4kids.com.au.
6th Wagon Nationals
08 SEPTEMBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC
Caribbean Gardens & Market.
email entries to wagonnationals@gmail.com.
Kuztum ’A’ Rama Warehouse Party
14 SEPTEMBER 2019, CARRUM DOWNS, VIC
115 Frankston Gardens Drive.
Email kuztumarama@gmail.com.
Street Car Throwdown
14 SEPTEMBER, HEATHCOTE, VIC
Heathcote Park Raceway
facebook.com/streetcarthrowdown/
Toranafest, Maitland Park
14-15 SEPTEMBER 2019, MAITLAND, NSW
Visit toranafest.com.au.
Read more: Toranafest 2015 - gallery
Coffee & Cars Morning at Albert Park
15 SEPTEMBER 2019, MELBOURNE, VIC
22 Aughtie Drive.
Visit bmwdcm.com.au/event-3501949.
2019 Super Sunday Show ’n’ Shine
15 SEPTEMBER 2019, BEAUDESERT, QLD,
Beaudesert Showgrounds.
Visit scenicrimmotorsports.com.
Appin Wheels Festival
15 SEPTEMBER 2019, APPIN, NSW
Appin Public School.
Maroubra Beach Hop charity car show
15 SEPTEMBER 2019, MAROUBRA, NSW
Broadarrow Reserve.
Email rickochev@gmail.com.
Kyogle Motor Vehicle Club Show ’n’ Shine
15 SEPTEMBER 2019, KYOGLE, NSW,
Kyogle Football Grounds.
Email kyoglemotorvehicleclub@gmail.com.
Shannons Nationals, Sandown Raceway
20-22 SEPTEMBER 2019, SPRINGVALE, VIC
Visit thenationals.com.au/sandown/.
Jamieson High Country Rod Muster
20-22 SEPTEMBER 2019, JAMIESON, VIC
email HighCountryRodders@hotmail.com.
Cranksters Cruise Nagambie
20-22 SEPTEMBER 2019, NAGAMBIE, VIC,
Nagambie Lakes Regatta Centre,
69 Loddings Lane.
Visit cranksterscruise.org.au.
Bannockburn Custom Car & Bike Show
21 SEPTEMBER 2019, BANNOCKBURN, VIC,
Bannockburn Football Club.
Show Me Your Ride
21 SEPTEMBER 2019, GEELONG, VIC,
76 Purnell Road.
Search Facebook for more.
Trash & Treasure – Cars Under the Stars
21 SEPTEMBER 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, NSW,
1895 Camden Valley Highway.
Visit carsunderthestars.com.
Kenda 660 Radial Riot
21 SEPTEMBER, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Willowbank Raceway
Visit: kenda660.com
Watch next: Kenda Radial Riot testing, 2017 - video
World Fuel Altered Challenge
21 SEPTEMBER, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Willowbank Raceway
sydneydragway.com.au
Read more: World Fuel Altered Challenge coming to Sydney Dragway
Severed Slam 2019 Custom Car Show
21 SEPTEMBER 2019, FORSTER, NSW
John Wright Park.
facebook.com/events/280256676170875/
Classic Cars & Coffee
22 SEPTEMBER 2019, CRAWLEY, WA,
University Of WA.
Visit classiccarsandcoffee.com.
Cool Cars Kickin’ Cancer
22 SEPTEMBER 2019, MAFFRA, VIC,
Gippsland Vehicle Collection,
1a Maffra/Sale Road.
Visit gippslandvehiclecollection.org.au.
The Mallee Bull Show ’n’ Shine & Buy
22 SEPTEMBER 2019, BIRCHIP, VIC,
Swap & Sell,
Birchip Community Leisure Centre.
Search shannons.com.au/club/events.
Majestic Vanners panel van meet
26-30 SEPTEMBER 2019, WODONGA, VIC.
email majesticvanin@gmail.com.
Read more: Majestic Vanners 2017 - gallery
HK-HT-HG Nationals
27-30 SEPTEMBER 2019, GLENVIEW, QLD,
Glenview.
Visit hktgclubqld.com/entrant-info.
Read more: Holden HK-HT-HG Nationals 2018 - gallery
Burnside Show & Shine
29 SEPTEMBER 2019, BURNSIDE HEIGHTS, VIC,
Burnside Heights Recreation Reserve.
The Rockin’ Tones 50s & 60s Rock ’n’ Roll Live
28 SEPTEMBER 2019, ST ANDREWS, VIC,
St Andrews Hotel,
79 Burns Street.
Search Facebook for more info.
Broods Photography meet
28 SEPTEMBER 2019, ALTONA, VIC,
Autobarn Altona.
Email broods.photography@gmail.com.
Beach, Chicken & Cars
28 SEPTEMBER 2019, CARRUM, VIC,
1a McLeod Road.
Search Facebook.
Great Southern Classic Car Show
29 SEPTEMBER 2019, DENMARK, WA,
Strickland Street.
Visit gsclassiccars.com.
Spring Hill Coffee
29 SEPTEMBER 2019, SPRING HILL, NSW,
Trucks, Cars & Bikes,
Spring Hill Recreation Ground.
VB-VL Commodore meet
29 SEPTEMBER 2019, SCORESBY, VIC,
Caribbean Gardens & Market,
1280 Ferntree Gully Road.
Search ‘Early Commodore Community’ on Facebook.
ACT Holden Day
29 SEPTEMBER 2019, QUEANBEYAN, NSW,
Queanbeyan Showgrounds.
Search ‘ACT Holden Day’ on Facebook.
AUGUST 2019
Power On Petrie Auto Festival
16-19 AUGUST 2019, NAMBOUR, QLD
Nambour Showgrounds.
Visit poweronpetrie.com
A Chequered Past Museum Car Show
17 AUGUST 2019, TIRRANNAVILLE, NSW
Wakefield Park Raceway.
Email programs@nma.gov.au or visit nma.gov.au/whats-on/chequered-past.
Gazzanats 2019
17 AUGUST 2019, HIDDEN VALLEY, NT
Hidden Valley Motorsports Park.
Visit gazzanats.com or contact myersgd1@bigpond.net.au.
Watch next: Gazzanats WA 2019 powerskids - video
Killer Rides Live
17-18 AUGUST 2019, UNANDERRA, NSW
Illawarra Hocker Centre.
Visit killerrides.com.au or email paul@killerrides.com.au.
Drag 'n' Skiz
17 AUGUST 2019, BAIRNSDALE, VIC
Bairnsdale Dragway.
Visit: gippslandmotorplex.com
Nuts & Bolts & Bikes car and bike show
17 AUGUST 2019, HORNINGSEA PARK, NSW
1895 Camden Valley Highway.
Search Facebook for more.
All Holden & GM Day
18 AUGUST 2019, BENDIGO, VIC
Bendigo Showgrounds,
47 Holmes Road.
Read next: NSW All Holden Day, 2018
CMC Shannons Sydney Classic
18 AUGUST 2019, EASTERN CREEK, NSW
Sydney Motorsport Park.
Visit sydneyclassic.com.
Narellan Car Show
18 AUGUST 2019, CAMDEN, NSW
Onslow Park.
HQ Holden Run
18 AUGUST 2019, BRISBANE, Qld
Auto One Browns Plains to Redland Bay Hotel
Visit facebook.com/HqHoldenRun
Drive-In movie night: The Blues Brothers
23 AUGUST 2019, BERRY SPRINGS, NT
Berry Springs Recreation Reserve.
Read next: The Blues Brothers (1980) - ripper car movies
Hot Rods For The Homeless
24 AUGUST 2019, ADVANCETOWN, QLD
Advancetown Hotel.
Visit hotrodsforthehomeless.com.au.
Big Boys Toys Expo
24-25 AUGUST 2019, NEWCASTLE, NSW
Newcastle Harness Racing Club,
New Lambton.
Visit bigboystoysexpo.com.au.
Jamboree
24-25 AUGUST 2019, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Willowbank Raceway
Visit: www.jamboree.com.au
Read next: Jeremy 'Jet' Martin's 4000hp twin-turbo VB Commodore runs fives at Sydney Jamboree
Joanne’s Wish Dice Run
25 AUGUST 2019, YANCO, NSW
Yanco Family Hotel.
Mount Isa Show & Swap Meet
25 AUGUST 2019, MOUNT ISA, QLD
Buchanan Park.
email mountisamotorsports@gmail.com.
Car Show & Market Day
25 AUGUST 2019, WHITTLESEA, VIC
Whittlesea Secondary College,
55 Laurel Street. Search Facebook for more.
Rats, Tatts ’n’ Pin-Ups
25 AUGUST 2019, FAWKNER, VIC
Meadow Inn Hotel-Motel,
1435 Sydney Road.
Search Facebook for more.
Tuned
25 AUGUST 2019, DANDENONG, VIC
Melbourne Monster Meet,
Greaves Reserve.
Search Facebook for more.
Red CentreNATS
30 AUG-01 SEP 2019, ALICE SPRINGS, NT
Cruising, burnouts, show ’n’ shine, drag racing and more.
Visit redcentrenats.com.au.
See our previous coverage of Red CentreNATS here
Rides by Kam Track Day
30 AUGUST 2019, WILLOWBANK, QLD
Queensland Raceway
Visit www.kam.com.au
Singleton High School Auto Festival
31 AUGUST 2019, SINGLETON, NSW
Singleton High School.
Contact shsautofestival@outlook.com.