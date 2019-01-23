WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Bruce Christian's 1973 Toyota FJ Land Cruiser at Drag Challenge 2019

By Carly Dale | Photos: Luke Hunter, Shaun Tanner, Chris Thorogood, 24 Dec 2019 Drag Challenge

Bruce Christian's 1973 Toyota FJ Land Cruiser at Drag Challenge 2019

Rocking a wicked drag rake, Bruce Christian’s NOS-fed, 383ci Chev-powered 1973 FJ40 Land Cruiser belted out its first Street Machine Drag Challenge in square-bodied style

SLOTTED into the K&N Dial Your Own class, Bruce's Cruiser ran stout 11sec passes and towed a trailer throughout the four seasons of DC 2019.

Underneath, the FJ sports a bunch of late-model 70-series parts, as well as a TH400 with 4000rpm stall and 4.11 diff gears.

Toyota FJ Landcruiser at Drag Challenge

The true challenge began for Bruce on Day Two in dusty Mildura. Bruce ran a squirrelly first pass, which subsequently slowed further runs in a bid to avoid a repeat of facing the wall in the deep end. “I also fried the clutch in the LSD,” Bruce said. “So I bought a $400 second-hand diff in Mildura, in case we broke it completely.”

Toyota FJ Landcruiser at Drag Challenge

The TH400 was not enjoying the punishment either. “The trans sat at 215°C while towing in the heat, so I rigged up the thermo fan to permanently stay on for the trans cooler,” Bruce explained. “Basically I nursed it to the finish and got through without a burnout or NOS on the last run at Calder – it was hard not to hit the button!

Read next: K&N Dial Your Own - Day Five

Toyota FJ Landcruiser at Drag Challenge

“I’ll be back next year, and I might add a supercharger. I already have the body off, diff out and stripped and the trans out to get rid of the transfer case.”

Toyota FJ Landcruiser at Drag Challenge

1973 FJ TOYOTA LAND CRUISER
Class: K&N Dial Your Own

SPECS
Engine: 383ci Chev
Nitrous: 150hp shot
Transmission: TH400
Converter: 4000rpm
Diff: LSD, 4.11:1 gears
Power: 415rwhp
Previous PB: 11.5@112mph
Best DC 2019 Pass: 11.25@116mph

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Events

  2. Features

1 / 9