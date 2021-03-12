Drag Challenge is go!

AFTER COVID-19 gave Street Machine Drag Challenge the heave-ho in 2020, we’re stoked to announce that Australia’s toughest street-car torture test is back for 2021!

This year’s event will be an all-Victorian affair in terms of tracks, starting and finishing at Calder Park Raceway, and will see the entrants crossing the length and breadth of the state as they visit South Coast Raceway in Portland, Sunset Strip in Mildura and the revitalised Heathcote Park Raceway.

The spirit and the rules of the event stay as they have been since our first hit-out in 2014 – street cars driven from track to track, under their own steam and without support vehicles.

Winners in most of the classes are determined by adding together each racer’s best time from each day’s racing. The racer with the lowest number at the end of the event wins!

The exception is Dial Your Own, which again works differently to the usual format. At DC, each DYO racer submits the timeslip of their choice on Day One and then aims to get as close to that over the next four days. The racer with the smallest spread between their times is the class winner.

Drag Challenge is designed to be tough on both competitors and cars, so before entering for the first time, have a good read of how it works at whichcar.com.au/streetmachine and see if it is the event for you.

It’s also a good idea to have a chat with someone who has done it before to get prepared – and make sure you join the Street Machine 2021 Drag Challenge Members group on Facebook to stay in touch with all the latest news in the lead-up to the event.

Entries will be open at dragchallenge.com.au, Friday 2 April!

Thanks to everyone who supports this crazy event, including our incredible sponsors. And a big welcome to the Kool Wrap team, who have come on board to support the ever-growing crowd of racers competing in the 235 Aspirated class and to Vibrant Performance, who are supporting the legends in Dial Your Own.

CLASSES

SPEED PRO SIX-CYLINDER



HALTECH RADIAL BLOWN



TURBOSMART OUTLAW BLOWN



TUFF MOUNTS 235 BLOWN



KOOL WRAP 235 ASPIRATED



PACEMAKER RADIAL ASPIRATED



OUTLAW ASPIRATED



VIBRANT PERFORMANCE DIAL YOUR OWN

DATES

REGISTRATION DAY: 17 OCTOBER – Calder Park Raceway



DAY ONE: 18 OCTOBER – Calder Park Raceway



DAY TWO: 19 OCTOBER – South Coast Raceway



DAY THREE: 20 OCTOBER – Sunset Strip Mildura



DAY FOUR: 21 OCTOBER – Heathcote Park Raceway



DAY FIVE: 22 OCTOBER – Calder Park Raceway