Street Machine Drag Challenge 2021 sells out in six hours!

FOR the first time ever, Street Machine Drag Challenge entries sold out on the day they opened – in just six hours! There are 250 entrants on the list, plus rollovers from 2019 – and another 100 cars on the waiting list. Huge! We’ll have the entry list online soon, but rest assured it contains the toughest cars from every state and territory.

And the competition is set to be red-hot. Daniel Szabolics (above) has already fired a warning shot in his HQ Monaro, running a 6.98@204mph in testing at Sydney Dragway!

And there are fascinating cars and drivers in every class. All the way from Darwin is Dave Carpenter in his ’68 Camaro. Powered by a 434-cube small-block, the ’68 will be a great addition to the Pacemaker Radial Aspirated field, with a PB of 9.93 to its name.

Or how about Dom Luppino? Dom has piloted some of the toughest Ford-powered Pro Street and Pro Mod cars on Australian soil, but for Drag Challenge he’s swapped camps and is bringing a 1JZ-powered LC Torana to compete in the Tuff Mounts 235 Blown class.

Wanna watch? From Monday 18 October to Thursday 21 October, spectator admission is $20, while Friday at Calder Park is $25. Kids 13 and under get in free. If you want to see the whole shebang, you can buy a wristband on Day One for $100 that gets you into every track for the duration of the event, plus a DC T-shirt. Remember, though, you’ll need to convoy separately from any mates who are entered in the event.

Thanks to everyone who entered, the tracks and our incredible sponsors – Vibrant Performance, Kool Wrap, Tuff Mounts, Pacemaker Headers, Speed Pro, Turbosmart and Haltech.