Drag Challenge Weekend 2020

LET’S start with the bad news: There will be no five-day Street Machine Drag Challenge in 2020. The COVID-19 situation in Victoria means it simply isn’t an option for the first time since the event took flight in 2014.

And the good news? Drag Challenge Weekend is going to rock South East Queensland, 27-29 November!

The concept is simple – Australia’s quickest street cars put to the test on road and track! All competitors have to make their way safely from track to track under their own power, without support or tow vehicles. If you think you have a swift street car, this is the way to prove that it ain’t no trailer queen!

Sound like your jam? Entries are $400, which includes your Drag Challenge T-shirt and covers your crew members. Entries will open at dragchallenge.com.au next Friday.

Drag Challenge Weekend will be run under COVID-safe protocols. This means that all racers, crew and spectator entries will be done strictly online, and no cash will be used on-site.

Thanks to our class sponsors; we couldn’t do it without them!

Haltech Radial Blown

Turbosmart Outlaw Blown

Pacemaker Headers Radial Aspirated

Tuff Mounts 235 Blown & Aspirated

Speed Pro Six-Cylinder

Plus DYO & Outlaw Aspirated

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY – WILLOWBANK RACEWAY

Registration: 8am-12pm

Racing: 1pm-6pm



SATURDAY – WARWICK DRAGWAY

Racing: 12pm-5pm



SUNDAY – WILLOWBANK RACEWAY

Racing: 12pm-5pm

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine