Drag Challenge Weekend 2020

By Simon Telford, 18 Sep 2020 Drag Challenge

Drag Challenge Weekend is going to rock South East Queensland, 27-29 November!

LET’S start with the bad news: There will be no five-day Street Machine Drag Challenge in 2020. The COVID-19 situation in Victoria means it simply isn’t an option for the first time since the event took flight in 2014.

And the good news? Drag Challenge Weekend is going to rock South East Queensland, 27-29 November!

The concept is simple – Australia’s quickest street cars put to the test on road and track! All competitors have to make their way safely from track to track under their own power, without support or tow vehicles. If you think you have a swift street car, this is the way to prove that it ain’t no trailer queen!

Sound like your jam? Entries are $400, which includes your Drag Challenge T-shirt and covers your crew members. Entries will open at dragchallenge.com.au next Friday.

Drag Challenge Weekend will be run under COVID-safe protocols. This means that all racers, crew and spectator entries will be done strictly online, and no cash will be used on-site.

Thanks to our class sponsors; we couldn’t do it without them!

  • Haltech Radial Blown
  • Turbosmart Outlaw Blown
  • Pacemaker Headers Radial Aspirated
  • Tuff Mounts 235 Blown & Aspirated
  • Speed Pro Six-Cylinder
  • Plus DYO & Outlaw Aspirated 

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY – WILLOWBANK RACEWAY
Registration: 8am-12pm
Racing: 1pm-6pm

SATURDAY – WARWICK DRAGWAY
Racing: 12pm-5pm

SUNDAY – WILLOWBANK RACEWAY
Racing: 12pm-5pm

