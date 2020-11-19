Drag Challenge Weekend 2020 spectator guide

TODAY is the day! After a long, weird year with very little drag racing, Street Machine Drag Challenge Weekend is here! We have 140 entrants ready to race in what is going to be a very tough event.

We'd love as many people as possible to enjoy the event, so here's our guide to watching Drag Challenge Weekend 2020.

How do you buy tickets to Drag Challenge Weekend?

All ticket sales for Willowbank are online - check it out here. Tickets are $20 for adults, kids 13 and under are free. At Warwick, tickets are at the gate and are just $10 for adults!

What time is Drag Challenge Weekend

Willowbank Raceway, day one: Gates open 8am, racing runs from 1pm to 6pm

Warwick Dragway, day two: Gates open 8am, racing from 12pm to 5pm

Willowbank Racway, day three: Gates open 8am, racing from 12pm to 5pm

Where is the Drag Challenge Weekend live stream?

Our mates at the Overtaking Lane will be running the live stream, but expect us to stick our heads in there too! Check it out here

Will there be daily update videos for Drag Challenge Weekend?

You bet! And we'll publish the results daily, along with massive image galleries. Keep an eye on our Instagram page, too

Who is going to win Drag Challenge Weekend?

That's a tough one! Last year's champ was Terry Seng in his mighty VC Commodore, but he's busy this weekend doing the junior dragster thing with his family at Benaraby. Good luck, guys! That leaves a stack of fast cars to duke it out, including Ben Vlekken's very fast VH wagon and 2018 champion Mark Van Der Togt in his XW. We also have two Barra-powered, Drag Week-proven weapons in the house, thanks to Ben Neal and Ben Paganoni. You can check out entry list here

Any other tips?

It is going to be a hot weekend, so bring plenty of sunscreen and drink lots of water! See you at the track or on the socials