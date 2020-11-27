Street Machine Drag Challenge Weekend 2020 Top 10 Overall and awards

WELL, we made it. For a good while in 2020, it looked as if we wouldn’t be able to run any Street Machine Drag Challenge events this year, thanks to our good ol’ pal COVID-19. Happily, by November, a much- improved coronavirus situation meant we were able to mount a three-day Drag Challenge Weekend in Queensland after all. Sure, it wasn’t the full-fat, five-day blast we’d normally run at this time of year, but we weren’t exactly complaining – and neither were the 129 entrants itching to put their cars to the test after such a long enforced hiatus from racing.
Now the curtain has come down on DCW 2020, it’s clear that Ben Vlekken was the big winner this year. Not only did he and his Commodore wagon win the event outright, but he also scored the Haltech Radial Blown class title, the Quickest LS-Powered trophy, Quickest ET, Fastest MPH, and was the only competitor to enter the Seven-Second Club this year.
We’ll catalogue all the thrills and spills of Drag Challenge Weekend in a huge 30-page report in the January 2021 issue of Street Machine (out 31 December). In the meantime, here are the Top 10 Overall, class winners and trophy winners from DCW 2020.
TOP 10 OVERALL
1. Ben Vlekken – Holden Commodore wagon 20.900
2. Mark Van Der Togt – Ford XW 22.303
3. Trent Brimble – Holden Commodore 22.619
4. Ben Neal – Toyota Cresta 22.69
5. Shane Baker – VH Commodore 23.244
6. Rob Armstrong – Chevrolet Camaro 23.259
7. Ben Paganoni – Ford Mustang 23.425
8. Alon Vella – Ford Capri 23.458
9. Jamie Swift – Holden Commodore 23.548
10. Reion Sammons – HQ Holden 23.88
TURBOSMART OUTLAW ASPIRATED
1. Rahim Tarr – Ford Falcon ute
2. Stephen Micallef – HQ Holden One Tonner
TURBOSMART OUTLAW BLOWN
1. Reion Sammons – HQ Holden
2. Benny Wilkinson – Honda Integra
HALTECH RADIAL BLOWN
1. Ben Vlekken – Holden Commodore wagon
2. Mark Van Der Togt – Ford XW
PACEMAKER RADIAL ASPIRATED
1. Alon Vella – Ford Capri
2. Jesse Davidson – HG Holden
TUFF MOUNTS 235 BLOWN
1. Jason Ross – UC Torana hatch
2. Juan Kudnig – HT Holden
TUFF MOUNTS 235 ASPIRATED
1. Brodie Olsen – Holden Torana
2. Kevin Brown – Holden Commodore
SPEED PRO SIX-CYLINDER
1. Ben Neal – Toyota Cresta
2. Ben Paganoni – Ford Mustang
CARNAGE DIAL YOUR OWN
1. Mitchell Jannusch – Ford XD 0.00400
2. Alysha Teale – HQ Holden 0.01707
3. Simon Stockton – Toyota Supra 0.01156
4. Wade Moran – Ford Mustang 0.01348
5. Bill Martland – VR Commodore SS 0.02618
LONGEST DISTANCE DRIVEN
Ben Neal – Toyota Cresta
LONGEST DISTANCE TRAVELLED
Mike Pullella – Holden Monaro CV8
QUICKEST WITHOUT A TRAILER
Shane Baker – Holden Commodore
QUICKEST HOLDEN-POWERED
Shane Baker – Holden Commodore
QUICKEST FORD-POWERED
Mark Van Der Togt – Ford XW
QUICKEST MOPAR-POWERED
Jye Core – VG Valiant Safari wagon
QUICKEST CHEV-POWERED
Juan Kudnig – HT Holden
QUICKEST LS-POWERED
Ben Vlekken – Holden Commodore wagon
QUICKEST SIX-CYLINDER
Ben Neal – Toyota Cresta
QUICKEST FOUR-CYLINDER/ROTOR
Benny Wilkinson – Honda Integra
HARD LUCK AWARD
Rob Huston – Dodge D5N
QUICKEST STICK-SHIFT
Benny Wilkinson – Honda Integra
QUICKEST ET OF DRAG CHALLENGE WEEKEND
Ben Vlekken – 7.803sec
FASTEST MPH OF DRAG CHALLENGE WEEKEND
Ben Vlekken – 172.41mph
SEVEN-SECOND CLUB
Ben Vlekken – 7.803sec
OVERALL WINNER
Ben Vlekken – Holden Commodore wagon
SPIRIT OF DRAG CHALLENGE
Mark Stewart